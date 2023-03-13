‘Angela Bassett’s Reaction Hurt Me’: Fans Outraged After Angela Bassett Loses Oscar Win for Best Supporting Actress; Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors Seemingly Goes Off Script to Send Her Support

Michael B. Jordan proved that Wakanda’s support truly is forever after he and Jonathan Majors gave a shout to his “Black Panther” co-star, Angela Bassett. At the 95th Academy Awards Sunday night, Bassett lost the award for Best Supporting Actress.

The “Creed III” co-stars took the stage to present the award for Best Cinematography – which went to director James Friend for “All Quiet on the Western Front.”

(Left) Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan (Pictured: @vanityfair/Instagram) (Right) Angela Bassett (Pictured: @im.angelabassett/Instagram)

This award came two categories after Jamie Lee Curtis took home the best supporting actress award for “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” Bassett was placed in the same category for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

As the two men stood center stage, they took a moment to acknowledge Bassett, who was seated in the audience. “Hey auntie,” said Jordan.

Those two words echoed the first line his character, Erik Killmonger, said to Queen Ramonda in the first “Black Panther” film in 2018.

With no time for a pause, Majors added, “We love you,” which prompted cheers and applause from the audience.

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors give a shoutout to Angela Bassett: "Hey Auntie, we love you." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xIQlVq8AOZ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 13, 2023

Several on social media described Bassett’s loss as the ultimate snub of the night, and by the 64-year-old’s reaction, some fans inferred that she may have been disappointed over not taking home the win.

Many zoomed in on her face in another video captured by cameras, which shows her underwhelmed reaction and a blank star on her face.

A few Twitter users couldn’t believe the veteran actress didn’t take home this win, noting how much it hurt them to see her take on the look of defeat.

“Angela Bassett’s reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis’ name being called… you can tell how much that Oscar would have meant to her. She is, was, and will always be incredible. I better see her on that stage SOON.”

Angela Bassett’s reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis’ name being called…you can tell how much that Oscar would have meant to her. she is, was, and always will be incredible. I better see her on that stage SOON pic.twitter.com/oHDfuDUksG — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 13, 2023

“Angela Bassett’s reaction hurts me.”

Rapper Chika also penned up a lengthy message about her thoughts surrounding the Academy’s decision while praising Bassett’s most notable roles.

“Idk this Angela Bassett ‘loss’ is hitting me really hard like it was me. Cuz I feel like it was for all of us. We grew up watching her in ICONIC generation-shaping roles. tina Turner, katherine jackson, rosa parks, betty shabazz, queen mother… and BODIED EVERY ROLE,” she wrote.

The last time Bassett was nominated for an Oscar was 30 years ago for her impressive portrayal of Tina Turner in the 1993 biographical film, “What’s Love Got to Do with It.”

A few days ago, Bassett stopped by CBS Morning to chat with Gayle King about her journey in the industry thus far.

She said receiving her second Oscar nomination “seems a lot busier,” and when asked if she felt she was “robbed” over her first, she gracefully expressed that she did not consider that perspective at the time.

“Of course, in the moment you’re hoping and praying and wishing [you’ll win],” the actress said. “But I never – I don’t walk away thinking ‘I’ve been robbed,” Bassett explained. “That’s too negative of an emotion to carry with me for the rest of my life. I chose to believe that there is a reason why it didn’t happen.”

Though she was snubbed out of an Oscar, Bassett has won a Golden Globe Award, a Critics Choice Award, and an NAACP Image Award for her depiction of Queen Ramonda.