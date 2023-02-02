‘He Knew to Smile This Time’: Michael B. Jordan Smiles In Courtside Video, Fans Bring Up His Viral Meme Following Split from Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan said y’all would not catch him slipping at the L.A. Lakers versus New York Knicks game in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The 35-year-old actor was placed on the Jumbotron while attending the game, and his energy was top notch. We’re talking smiles showing all his teeth, applause, and cheering!

Jordan looked happier than ever in his all-black ensemble as he rocked a gold bracelet on his wrist, a watch, and two gold chains.

The New York Knicks shouted him out on their Twitter page writing, “@michaelbjordan is in the HOUSE [star eyes].”

Fans responded to the Basketball teams’ tweet by poking fun at the last time they had seen Jordan on the jumbotron.

“He knew to smile this time.”



“He tried to smile just a LITTLE bit more than last time he was courtside.”

“Boy still hurt.”



Jordan’s presence was highlighted at a basketball game back in June 2022, just one day after news broke about his split with model Lori Harvey. In an article reported by People, a source claimed, “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other.”

While sitting courtside next to rapper Cordae at a Golden State Warriors versus Celtics game in Boston, Jordan’s presence was made known for all to see, and his stoic reaction prompted fans to claim the “Creed” actor was heartbroken over his breakup.

The Hollywood heartthrob gave a quick smirk accompanied by a few hand claps until the focus was no longer placed on him.

Unluckily for Jordan, this 12-second clip became the meme of the year. Though fans implied that Jordan’s 2022 Jumbotron interaction was unlike his regular happy mood, the star recently revealed that he was “just chillin’.”



In his opening monologue as host of “Saturday Night Live” on Jan. 28, Jordan addressed the viral meme, saying, “Look, I was just chillin’, but the internet decided that I — that was me being sad.”

“SNL” was the first time he publicly discussed his breakup, noting that he went on to attain a new language after re-entering single life.

“Most people after a breakup are like, ‘I’m going to get in shape,’” Jordan said, wryly alluding to already being in good shape because of his upcoming movie “Creed III.”

“I had to be like, ‘all right; I guess I’ll learn a new language,” before surprising the audience with his proof. The four-time NAACP Award winner stated in Spanish he was on a dating app called Raya.

“Estoy en Raya,” Jordan stated.

Harvey and Jordan split in the summer of 2022 after dating for nearly two years. They slowly became one of Hollywood’s It couples and surprised many after news broke that Jordan had purchased a $12.5 million home in Los Angeles. The home has recently been placed back on the market for $13 million.