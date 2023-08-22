‘It’s the Body for Nae’: Reginae Carter’s New Post Has Fans Zooming In on Her Slim Figure and Snatched Waist

Fans can’t help but notice a newfound glow about Reginae Carter ever since she packed up and moved to Los Angeles, California.

The former Atlanta resident uploaded new pictures on Instagram and looked fly as ever in her Fashion Nova outfit. On Sunday, Aug. 20, Carter shared a carousel of images that showed her in a brown crop top, baggy jeans, and a red cropped biker jacket.

She paired the trendy ensemble with a red handbag and dark shades. Carter also added red open-toe heels and gold jewelry to tie the look altogether. Her hair was pulled back into a slick ponytail with her edges laid to the gods.

Reginae Carter fans say she has a newfound glow about her since moving to Los Angeles. (Photo: @itsreginaecarter/Instagram)

“Ketchup @Fashionnova,” the 24-year-old’s caption read.

As of this writing, Carter’s post received more than 74,100 likes with over 700 comments. Many of those comments, unsurprisingly, mentioned the “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” star’s toned body and slim waist.

“Nae you’re so beautiful can I borrow your body for a day.”

Related: Reginae Carter Slams YouTube for Flagging a Video of Her In a Thong Bikini

There were also plenty of comments that suggested Carter has been stepping on necks since she became an official L.A. native.

“I love LA nae.”



“Idk who style nae in LA but bby the looks been 1000000/10 love tht for her.”

“It’s the body for me nae bae.”

“LA looks good on you NaeBae4L.”

Two months ago the “I FIT IN” founder announced that she was looking for a new residence in Los Angeles. Carter had previously been speaking about moving after two men reportedly attempted to break into her Atlanta home while she was on vacation.

Click here to read the full story.

Carter invited fans on her house-hunting journey by uploading videos on her YouTube channel. In a recent video titled “Life Update Here’s How La Been Treating Me,” she took fans along to a surprise party for one of her girlfriends.

The “Boxed In” actress’ 10-minute video also featured her attending Drake’s concerts from his “It All a Blur” tour with features rapper 21 Savage. In an Instagram post, she described the experience as a “great show.”

Before her video cut out, Carter added a snippet of her newest reality show with her mother, Toya Johnson-Rushing. The We TV original, “Toya & Reginae,” is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, Aug. 24.