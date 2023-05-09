‘So Glad I Wasn’t There’: Reginae Carter’s Home Reportedly Targeted By Two Men Who Attempted to Break In While She Was on Vacation

Reginae Carter recently let the public in on a personal experience she faced while away on vacation that left many of her followers concerned for her safety.

In a lengthy tweet shared on Monday, May 8, the 24-year-old revealed that two men attempted to break into her home.

Reginae Carter revealed two men tried to break into her house. (Photo: @itsreginaecarter/Instagram)

“Two guys tried to break in my home last night,” she wrote. “So Glad I wasn’t there [praying hand emoji] people are sick !”



“This is my sign to get Tf out of here,” Carter continued. “And to be more private and more to myself about everything!!”

According to the “Boxed In” star’s Instagram feed, she was recently in Miami, Florida, seemingly on vacation with friends. She shared photos and videos of her posing on a yacht, riding on a jet ski, and dining out at a luxurious restaurant while rocking a purple wig.

Fans began sending Carter messages expressing gratitude that she was not home when the break-in occurred.

One replied, “Thank God you were not there. Kind of glad you shared you were traveling b/c it’s possible they just wanted your items, which is WAY less important than your life. Never ignore the signs, praying for your safety.”

Her tweet was shared by The Shade Room on Instagram, whose comments section was filled with more expressions of thoughts and prayers for the young entrepreneur.

“Yes please be very careful about posting cause everyone is watching and not everyone watching have good intentions”

“Amen. Glad she took that from it, everyone should learn to be a little more private about things. Scary”

“That’s so sad. I enjoy seeing you but safety is first. Take care of yourself”

“She must don’t realize who’s daughter she really is ! She should be more private like Michael Jackson kids! Your like famous famous sis!”

Carter has been in the spotlight practically all of her life. The only child of Lil Wayne and Toya Johnson-Rushing grew up before audiences’ eyes on several reality shows such as “Tiny and Toya,” a series focused on her mother and Xscape singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

The model and influencer also has been in seasons of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta,” “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” and its spinoff “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family.”

She is also one of the original members of the popular girl group, “The OMG Girlz,” with her best friends Zonnique Pullins and Bahja Rodriguez.

Now the I Fit In founder frequently shares her day-to-day life with social media by updating her YouTube channel. She consistently makes videos of her vacations and her fun activities with her boyfriend, Ar’mon Warren.

Early on after the news, neither Carter nor her mother had provided more details about the alleged attempted home invasion.