‘If U Ready to “Promise” It Then U Ready to “Marry” It’: Reginae Carter Calls Out ‘Old Aunties’ Criticizing Her Promise Ring From Boyfriend Armon Warren

Reginae Carter is blissfully in love with her boyfriend, Armon Warren.

The young couple marked their six-month anniversary on Christmas Day, and to Carter’s surprise Warren had a special gift in store for the special occasion. The YouTube personality, who also has a budding career as an R&B singer, shared the moment in a vlog.

Reginae Carter and Armon Warren Photo: Armon.warren/Instagram

“This is my promise ring to you, baby. This is my loyalty. This is my love, this is everything; this is me investing my time, everything into you. I only want to be with you. This is my promise, this is everything,” said Warren as he presented her with a promise ring.

Carter looked on in shock before the camera cut off. When the couple returned, she explained why her boyfriend’s heartfelt gesture had her overcome with emotion. “This is something that you—I, I don’t know what everybody else dreams about—but I dreamed about, like, just… I dreamt about a guy that listens, and sees me, and, like, hears me… This ring just means more to me because, like, he thinks about little things…this man really listens to me,” said the 23-year-old.

But online, the sentimental gesture was met with mixed reactions. Some people were especially uninterested in celebrating the couple’s milestone and love for each other.

“He better not get locked up she gon switch up like she did with Lucci,” wrote one person.

Another commented, “If u ready to “promise” it then u ready to “marry” it. No questions but nice thought tho.”

“Nobody cares and keep ya relationship private that’s why they go bad you want the world to know be happy in peace sis,” read a third remark.

A fourth user commented, “i just feel like promise rings childish at this big grown age.”

Armon Warren and Reginae Carter show off her promise ring. Photo: Armoneylifestyle/YouTube

Days after the video was posted, the IFitIn founder responded to the online hate in a tweet. “Y’all old a**es mad at my promise ring but been in 10 year relationships with a bunch of broken promises. Get you somebody to take care of your time not waste it aunties,” remarked Lil Wayne’s firstborn child.

Y’all old asses mad at my promise ring but been in 10 year relationships with a bunch of broken promises . Get you somebody to take care of your time not waste it aunties ❤️ — Love me (@reginae_carter1) December 27, 2022

Her supporters not only agreed with the clapback, but drowned out the negative comments by showering her and the “1HR Past Midnight” crooner with support for taking their time getting down the aisle. Those comments include:

“I think that’s how it should be anyways .. promise ring first than everything else after. Her mama taught her well.”

“This is absolutely an amazing gesture and gift! It’s the ultimate answer to ‘what are we’ Cause some of y’alls answers be ‘you know the vibes.'”

“I know dats right! She said worry about y’all common law hood ‘marriage.'”

“Some of y’all don’t even have rings. Let that young woman be happy in peace.”

Carter and her boyfriend made their relationship official on Instagram in September when they posted photos of themselves canoodling. The reality TV personality dated rapper YFN Lucci for two years prior to finding love with Warren.