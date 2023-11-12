With The Colorado Buffaloes Fourth Straight Loss Coach Prime Must Win Now Final Two Games To Become

What was once a promising season for the Colorado Buffaloes football team, has quickly turned into one where they now must win two road games in order to become bowl eligible. With Saturday’s senior day heartbreaking 34-31 loss to the surprising Arizona Wildcats at scenic Folsom Field amidst the pristine Rocky Mountains, the Buffaloes have now lost four in a row.

Once 4-2, the Buffs have slipped to 4-6 and must now win road games at Washington State and Utah.

Coach Prime says “it don’t add up,” when talking about how Black Head Coaches are treated in College Football. (Photo: @deionsanders/Instagram)

While winning in Pullman is definitely plausible, but not likely, winning in Salt Lake City at raucous Rice-Eccles Stadium is extremely unlikely for a Buffs squad that just doesn’t have the guys to go into those places and get two wins. So, what once looked like a surprising bowl-eligible season barring some major upsets, looks like it won’t end that way. Following Saturday’s tough loss, first-year head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders apologized to the masses, especially his outgoing seniors.

Related: “They’re Not Trying To Leave Daddy This Year, By The Way” | Deion Sanders Says Sons Shedeur And Shilo Not Leaving Boulder Until 2025

An Apologetic Sanders



“I apologize … that we didn’t send them out right, in which we wanted to because they deserve it,” Sanders told reporters in his postgame interview.

Sanders wasn’t done apologizing, as the very outspoken and always opinionated coach then told the fans this after his team went 2-4 during their home schedule.

Read More: Deion Sanders Suffers Fourth Straight Loss | Now Final Two Games Are Must-Wins To Become Bowl Eligible