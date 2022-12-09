‘Do Y’all See What I Think I See’: Ciara Sparks Pregnancy Rumors After Latest Video Wearing Skimpy Bodysuit

Christmas is slowly approaching, but it seems as if fans believe singer Ciara had already been given a present. The “Like a Boy” songstress uploaded a Christmas video onto Instagram which prompted fans to begin speculating that she is expecting for the fourth time.

Ciara posted herself in a red velvet v-cut bodysuit with white fur vertically making their way to her bosoms. She paired her bodysuit with a set of red velvet gloves that had white fur around its sides and a red hat with white fur going around its rim.

Ciara. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

The mom of three was seen dancing in various areas of her house from her living room, to the stairway, to a couch as she sang a Christmas remix jingle inspired by her newest single, “Better Thangs.”

Ciara captioned her video, “Hey Santa Zaddy 🥰🌲😎💃🏽🎅🏽” and it received over 1 million plays recaching over 150,000 likes.

Fans were impressed by Ciara’s ability to switch up the lyrics to her newfound hit and make it even catchier than its original, but many other fans were intrigued in her belly, which seemed to have a bump-like profile.

Ciara. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

“Do y’all see what I think I see?”



“Just waiting for the announcement we knew about months ago”

“When you gonna tell us sis?”



While comments insisted the Grammy award-winning artist should speak out about these pregnancy allegations, others suggested fans mind their own business, noting a woman’s weight gain or loss should never be the topic of conversation.

“How flat do y’all want her stomach? D–m hush! I don’t think she’s pregnant.”



“Wtf are y’all looking at, ‘cuz her stomach look flat to me”

“Please get out of her uterus, it’s weird.”

Ciara already has three kids, 8-year-old Future Zahir, whom she shares with rapper Nayvadius Davis, best known as Future, 5-year-old Sienna Princess, and 2-year-old Win Harrison, whom she shares with Broncos football quarterback and husband Russell Wilson.

Though Ciara has neither confirmed nor denied these claims, Wilson has in fact been open to having more babies with his wife of six years. In fact, Wilson even got down on one knee and proposed more babies to Ciara while she guest hosted “The Ellen Degeneres Show” back in March.

“I have a question for you, serious question,” He stated, “Can we have more babies? Just give me one more at least”

Ciara quickly exuded laughter as the audience whistled, cherred, and chuckled right along with her ready to hear her answer.

“We definitely can, we gotta a little time before we get there,” she replied.

The 37-year-old R&B singer never turned away the idea of having more babies with her husband. Who knows, maybe their “little time before we get there” ran its course. The only way fans will find out is to wait a few more months.