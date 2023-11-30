Ciara’s Wholesome Birthday Post to Russell Wilson Goes Left When Fans Zero In on the Singer’s Eyebrows

Ciara fans are in tears after zooming in on her birthday post to celebrate her husband Russell Wilson‘s 35th birthday.

The pregnant “Level Up” singer shared several pictures of Wilson, herself and her baby bump on Instagram on Nov. 29.

Russell Wilson and Ciara. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

Ciara sported a sleeveless dress paired with a diamond choker and diamond stud earrings in the pictures, while the Denver Broncos quarterback wore a matching black shirt with a tan blazer and dark shades.

The expectant mother captioned the post, “Today is truly a special day! The love of my life was born! The view of 35 never looked so beautiful from my eyes…it ain’t 35…it’s 30 Fine:) Every day is a celebration when it comes to loving you! Happy birthday, my sweet Love @DangeRussWilson #ThatOldSchoolLove.”

While fans appreciated the sentiments, many zoomed in on Ciara’s eyebrows for the second time after the post was shared by The Shade Room. The “Goodies” artist was previously advised to tend to her eyebrows after fans pointed out her thin brows during a skincare tutorial back in 2022.

One critic blamed Cici’s makeup staff, with several advocating for their termination.

“Who ever did the brows need to be terminated. Immediately,” wrote one. “Whoever did them eyebrows need to be fired EXPEDITIOUSLY ! Love you though cici pregnancy looks great on you.” added another.

A handful began to note that Ciara just didn’t have the time to be a pregnant wife and soon-to-be-mom of four. Some felt she was “too rich” to have these minuscule problems.

“Ci Ci! Boo, don’t do your brows yourself no more. You’re to rich n pretty for that,” added one. “She pregnant af, yall think she really got the energy to gaf about some dam brows lol. Happy Birthday Russ!”

Ciara is already a mother of three. She shares a 9-year-old son with rapper Future, Future Zahir. She and Wilson also share a 6-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess, and a 3-year-old son, Win Harrison.

The 37-year-old announced she is expecting her fourth child, which she revealed in August with a video on Instagram highlighting her belly. She captioned the post, “You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib.”

Ciara was reportedly pregnant while she shot her music video for her collaboration with Chris Brown for the single “How We Roll,” according to People magazine.

“Ciara has been working and traveling all through her pregnancy,” reported the outlet. “She shot the ‘How We Roll’ video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day’s shoot. It’s astonishing how much energy she has when she’s pregnant.”

“How We Roll” by Chris Brown and Ciara dropped on Aug. 3.