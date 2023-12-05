Beyoncé’s Nephew Julez Shoots Down Rumors That Mom Solange Knowles Abandoned Him as a Child

Solange Knowles’ teenage son, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., has defended his mother’s parenting after social media trolls accused the singer of being “disconnected” from her only child.

Earlier this week, an X user placed some serious accusations on the “Cranes in the Sky” songstress regarding her 19-year-old son.

Solange Knowles and son Julez debunk rumors that she abandoned him. (Photo: @iamjulezsmith/Instagram, @solangeknowles/Instagram)

“Solo hasn’t looked over Juelz since 2014. She is completely disconnected from that child,” their post read. “Juelz lives with Angie, Without Daniel Sr. Stepping n out of Yea, I said it.”



Angie, better known as Angela Beyince, is a notable songwriter and actress from Tyler Perry’s hit show “Sistas.” She is also a cousin of the Knowles family and previously acted as Beyoncé’s assistant.

Daniel Sr., aka Daniel Smith, is Juelz’s father and Solange’s ex-husband. The former couple were married from 2004 until 2007 and only have one child together.

Once the post spread across the internet, many rallied behind Solange, including her 19-year-old son. The aspiring rapper uploaded two posts on his Instagram story which seemingly debunked the handler’s message.

His first post was a screenshot of Master P’s 1998 song, “Mama Raised Me,” which was featured on Master P’s seventh studio album, “MP da Last Don.”

His mother is a big fan of the No Limit Records founder, who was also featured on her 2016 album “A Seat at the Table.”

Juelz’s second upload was a black-and-white photo of Solange with “My whole heart” written right beside her head.

The Grammy winner appeared to dispute claims that she abandoned her child as well by liking a series of tweets calling out the account holder for sharing fake news.

One of the tweets Solange liked read, “This is a lie lmao, y’all really need to get your own lives. It’s sickening and scary that people sit online and do this. Ewwww.”



Another stated, “The internet is such a weird place because this sentiment being expressed based off ig comments and paparazzi pictures is wild. and this is exactly why I am appreciative of limited she is now, some of y’all are really insane.”

Solange Knowles and son Julez brush off rumors that she abandoned him. @solangeknowles/X

The “Bring It On” star’s likes were made public after The Neighborhood Talk shared a screenshot on their respective Instagram page. Their upload was soon met with a ton of commenters who urged folks to stop believing everything they read online.

“How people gonna say what someone does in their personal life like they with them every minute of the day. People crazy just basing stuff off pictures,” wrote one fan.

Other commenters decided to bring up Solange’s no-nonsense-having mother, Miss Tina Knowles, as they urged folks to wrap up this conversation before she speaks out. “Didn’t Ms. Tina cuss y’all out last week? Y’all need to leave these people alone.”

Last week, Mama Tina was not having it as she called out “stupid, ignorant self, hating racist statements” suggesting that her eldest daughter recently had a skin-lightening procedure.

Her lengthy clapback arrived after fans questioned Beyoncé’s seemingly lighter complexion in photos of her posing on the silver carpet at the U.S. premiere of her raved-about film, “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.”

Many suspected that the “Alien Superstar” singer debunked the skin-bleaching allegations as well by sharing close-up selfies of her complexion and other images of her dressed in all white for the London premiere.

While Solange and Julez have indirectly spoken out about child abandonment accusations, neither Mama Tina nor Beyoncé has done so.