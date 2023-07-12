‘Solange Would Have Ate the Role Up’: Adrienne Bailon Reveals That Solange Was Supposed to be Cast In ‘The Cheetah Girls’ Over Kiely Williams

In a recent interview on the “We Said What We Said” podcast, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton shared news that blew the minds of the host and the audience. According to the Lower East Side Boricua beauty, R&B singer Solange was originally cast to play Aqua in “The Cheetah Girls” franchise.

Fans knew that Raven-Symoné was cast as Galleria “Bubbles” Garibaldi, Sabrina Bryan as Dorinda “Do” Thomas, and that the former 3LW singer starred as Chanel “Chuchie” Simmons, but never knew that the “Cranes in the Sky” chart-topper was even a consideration.

In the interview, she noted that Aqua was “supposed to be from Houston, Texas,” and reminded the hosts of how the character had a Southern accent and always carried hot sauce in her bag.

Bailon-Houghton then recalled that something came up in Solange’s busy calendar, and she was no longer available to film the 2003 Disney movie.

“At the last minute for whatever reason ended up not doing the film,” the former “The Real” co-host said. “And I remember I was in dance rehearsal with 3LW and we got a phone call that said, ‘Is there any way that Kylie could jump into the role for Aqua?’ “

Some people were so shocked at the bombshell dropped by Bailon-Houghton.

Social media lit up with mixed emotions, with some wishing she would have done the millennial classic, while others expressing that the move in casting would have hurt the film.

“I’m kind of glad it wasn’t Solange. Cheetah girls was huge, but I don’t think it would’ve fit her brand.”

“I can tell Solange would have ate the role up based off of her Bring It On role.”

“I can see Solange playing that role but not made at Kiely for getting it because she was my fav cheetah girl lol.”

“I wonder if she had to back out because she was pregnant with her son. That would’ve been a great role for her!”

There could be a number of reasons why Solange was not able to do it. Perhaps it was because she was booked and busy. In 2002, she released her first studio album “Solo Star,” and in 2004, she popped out in “Johnson Family Vacation.”