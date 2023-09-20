Internet Troll Charleston White Curses Out Deion Sanders In New Rant, Claims He Might Offer $20K to First Player Who Injures His Quarterback Son Shedeur

The extremely controversial internet troll Charleston White is in some hot water after he set his sights on Deion Sanders and his son Shedeur during one of his video rants.

White is a YouTuber who is known for causing controversy, as he does not discriminate when it comes to hate. He once said in an interview, “I don’t like nobody. Jews, N—-s, Asians, Blacks, whites, Mexicans, Puerto Ricans, Cubans, dogs, horses, fish, roaches, worms, butterflies, ants. N—a, I don’t like nothin’, n—a.”

This time White chose to aim his hatred at Coach Prime, someone he has ranted about multiple times before. In another video, White complained about how mad he was at the former Jackson Jackson State coach who left to coach at the University of Colorado. But this time his son was brought into it.

Charleston White (left) ponders offering $20,000 to a college player who hurts Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur (right). (Photos: @officialcharleston_white, @shedeursanders/Instagram)

White started off hot in his latest video rant saying, “Man, f–k, Deion Sanders,” which he followed up with one minute and ten seconds of straight hate.

“I damn near wanna put $20,000 up on any college player that’ll hurt his son,” he continued seemingly putting a football hit on Shedeur Sanders. “That muthaf—kin quarterback muthaf—ka. Yeah, that slow muthaf—ka ain’t goin’ nowhere.”

He then called out Coach Prime’s new school, while backing his old one. “Yeah f—k college, Colorado football,” said White. “I’m with them n—s still in Jackson, Mississippi. Jackson State University, y’all go, n—a.”

The YouTuber then directed his attention back at Sanders whom he called “Sambo” Sanders, and just “a football player with a turf toe.”

He also called out people who root for the Colorado Buffaloes saying, “Jackson State University winning too n—a.” Y’all aint rooting for them n—a coaches, and then n—a all them little league n—a coaches that’s coachin’ them little league teams that’s in your city, you ain’t rootin’, and rallyin’, and cheerin’ behind them po’ n—-s.”

White then finished his rant off by saying, “Matter fact, f—k them white folks football team. Yeah, f—k Colorado University white alumni, f—k they white dean of school, f—k all them white people over there that Deion Sanders coachin’ for, n—a. They ain’t gon’ let no buncha n—-s come go to school over there. They just lettin’ them n—-s Deion pick.”

Some fans made jokes saying that White was the real-life version of “The Boondocks” characters Uncle Ruckus and Stinkmeaner, while others called him out.

“20 stacks to put a hit out on his son, instead of donating it to a little team in his area.”

“We like to think hes uncle ruckus… hes stinkmeaner.”

“As a black man you should be ashamed of yourself. It seems like you’ll say anything just to get some clout. The Bible tells us not to hate our brothers, you too old for this.”

“NAW UNC THIS AINT IT … I WAS WITH YOU TILL YOU WENT AT DEION AND THEM BOYS … KEEP GOING AT THE RAPPERS AND EEVERYBDOY ELSE NOT THEM … WE WITH THEM … YOU WITH THEM.”

We like to think hes uncle ruckus… hes stinkmeaner https://t.co/CWZM8lvdDT — Catcher Freeman (@timmytunedout) September 18, 2023

Not being able to see that he went too far, White doubled back with another video to address the backlash. He said, “Don’t nobody care about you ol’ sensitive ass, internet ass n—-s in ya muthaf—king feelings about what I done said.”

He then tried to justify his 20-band football hit on Shedeur claiming that, “Football is supposed to be barbaric” sport. He described it as two teams trained to try to “hurt each other, kill each other, murder each other. N—a it’s supposed to be dangerous, and hard, and rough.”

White ended his rebuttal by saying that Coach Prime wasn’t a “hard hitter” and that Shedeur wasn’t going to be a great quarterback.

There’s a 100 percent chance that the Sanders men will not respond to White’s tantrum as they continue to be the biggest draw in college sports. The father-son duo proved this during their game against in-state rival Colorado State.

The double-overtime match broke records and became the most-watched late prime time game and the most streamed regular season college football game of all time. Dozens of celebs also attended the game in support, including The Rock, Offset, Kawhi Leonard, Master P, and more. While other celebs are lining up to see the Buffaloes, White seems like he’s the only person who doesn’t want to take the trip to Boulder.

