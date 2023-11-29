Fans Say Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s Son Already Is a ‘Better Rapper’ Than His Dad After Making His Rap Debut

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s son recently made his rap debut this past weekend and some fans are saying that the youngster is a “better” rapper than his father!

12-year-old Moroccan Cannon accompanied his mother onstage at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City as a part of her “Merry Christmas One and All!” tour on Friday, Nov. 24.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s makes his rap debut. (Left) Mariah Carey and Moroccan Cannon, (right) Nick Cannon. (Photo: @mariahcarey/Instagram, @nickcannon/Instagram)

In videos shared online, Moroccan can be heard and seen spitting a few bars into a microphone while Carey smiled from ear to ear. His quick performance received cheers and praise from concertgoers along with a nod of approval from his multi-Grammy-winning mother.

As a video of Moroccan made waves online, many social media users hyped up the tween, as he seemingly convinced several folks that his musical talents were inherited from Carey rather than his father.

Awwww already sounds better than his father 🫶🏾 https://t.co/dfjjxhKMzW — Traycie Dash 🇳🇬 (@Traycielicious) November 26, 2023

One person wrote, “Awwww already sounds better than his father,” followed by another post that read, “Him being a better rapper than his dad is wild.” A third user added, “I can already tell he’ll be a better rapper than Nick Cannon.”

The “Drumline” actor attempted to launch his rap career back in 2003 after dropping his self-titled solo debut album “Nick Cannon.” The project peaked at no. 83 on the Billboard 200 Album chart with features from Omarion, Ying Yang Twins, Joe, Fatman Scoop, and R. Kelly. But no song managed to reach Billboard’s top 10 hits.

As the years progressed, Cannon continued to believe in his musical pursuits by creating his own label, “Can-I-Ball Records,” in 2005. While no hit singles or additional albums came forth from this label, Cannon did release an anti-abortion song titled, “Can I Live.” The tune acted as a letter to his mother, Beth Gardner, who was considering aborting the “Wild ‘N Out” host in 1979.

In 2009, Cannon decided to discontinue “Can-I-Ball Records” and create “N’Credible Entertainment,” where he would eventually drop an unsuccessful mixtape, “Children of the Corn.” The mixtape failed to chart in any country.

After years of disappointing musical ventures, Cannon, 43, finally dropped his second studio album, “White People Party Music.” However, this project, similar to all of his others, failed to top any charts or produce any memorable hits.

While Cannon’s career in music failed to pick up, Carey is known as one of the best vocalists of her generation. According to Rolling Stone’s Best Singers of All Time List, she’s earned their No. 5 spot because of her “coy, breathy coos” and “full-bodied belts.”

Carey, 54, made a lasting impression on people everywhere after she dropped her self-titled debut album in 1990. The project instantly became a huge success and even garnered the “Vision of Love” songstress her first two Grammy Awards for Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocalist the following year.

She would later be nominated 30 more times throughout her career for several other projects, singles, and performances and take home three more awards.

Moroccan isn’t the only child who seems to be taking a liking to the musical field. On Friday, Nov. 17, Carey and her 12-year-old daughter, Monroe Cannon, sang “Jesus Born on This Day” together at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The song was a part of Carey’s 1994 holiday album, “Merry Christmas.”

This studio album also features Carey’s iconic Christmas tune, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which often sits at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 every holiday season.