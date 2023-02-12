‘What In the Ralph Tresvant is Going On Here’: Fans Clown Nick Cannon’s Cover of This R&B Classic

Nick Cannon flaunted his singing abilities in a recent Instagram post where he is seen playing the piano while singing New Edition’s 1988 hit single “Can You Stand the Rain.” The three-minute black-and-white video showed fans just how high Cannon’s voice can go as he belted the entire song.

Although Cannon was a bit pitchy, he managed to hit Ricky Bell’s falsetto note and mimic Johnny Gill’s ad libs.

Nick Cannon covers R&B classic. (Photo: Screenshot from video)

The 42-year-old’s cover received a fair share of reactions from fans, split between those who were either amazed at his voice and others who thought that he should continue to stick to his entrepreneurship lane.

“Respectfully, I think you trying too hard. But I ain’t too mad at it”



“What in the Ralph Tresvant is going on here??? OK Nick we see you out here”



“You should have left that particular song alone”

“As long as he don’t put out an R&B album, we saw how his rap career turned out”



Cannon’s inability to successfully break out in the music industry has been a highly discussed topic that typically gets mocked on his comedy game show “Wild ’N Out.”



The father of 12’s first serious attempt to break into music came in 2003 when he released his debut studio album, “Nick Cannon,” with the independent record label Jive Records.

Trying something new this Valentines Day. pic.twitter.com/fGDDjdjY03 — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) February 10, 2023

His self-titled album peaked on Billboard’s 200 charts and featured songs like “Get Crunk Shorty” and “Whenever You Need Me” with Mary J. Blige. However, no song reached Billboard’s top 10 hits.

In 2005, Cannon bet on himself and created his own label, “Can-I-Ball Records,” with plans to release his second studio album. While no second album came forth back then, the “Drumline” actor did release an anti-abortion single, “Can I Live,” which was written as a letter to his mother who initially had plans to abort him in 1979.

Still believing in his musical pursuits, Cannon decided to discontinue “Can-I-Ball Records” and create N’Credible Entertainment in 2009, where he would later drop his debut mixtape, “Children of the Corn.” The mixtape failed to chart in any country.

After years of musical disappointments, Cannon finally announced his second studio album, “White People Party Music.” This album featured collaborations with artists such as Pitbull and Future but still didn’t produce any ground-breaking hits or manage to enter any charts.

Though Cannon’s record label might not be the best in terms of producing music careers, specifically his, it has evolved throughout the years and has become more than just a music company.

Cannon’s keen eye for business ventures prompted him to stretch the label out into a film and television company. Now, N’Credible Entertainment has become a powerhouse company within the entertainment industry.