‘Must Be Nick On the Phone’: Mariah Carey and Son Moroccan’s Comical Video Shows Him Hanging Up On Someone, Fans Bring Up His Father Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey is back with another fun-filled video lip-synching her iconic song, “It’s A Wrap,” and this time it’s with her son, Moroccan Cannon.

(From left) Moroccan Cannon, Mariah Carey, Monroe Cannon. (Photo: @mariahcarey/Instagram)

The two were seen in the back of a car as Carey had her cell phone up to her ear while she mouthed, “When it’s gone, it’s gone, it’s gone, it’s gone. You did wrong, so wrong, so wrong, so wrong.”

“That boy [straight face emoji]” was written over her part, which quickly changed to “Dat boy [heart eyes]” once her 11-year-old son made his appearance.

While the chorus broke through the camera panned over to a disgusted Moroccan, who snatched the cell phone out of his mother’s hand and lip-synced “It’s a wrap, for you baby,” as he ended his mom’s call.

Mimi jumped back in the video and matched her recorded lyrics that said, “It’s a wrap for you,” right before their skit ended.

“#itsawrap #Rocstarr” Carey captioned her post.

The five-time Grammy winner’s comical video received over 1 million plays, with over 2,000 comments. Several fans couldn’t believe how much Moroccan resembles his father and Carey’s ex-husband, Nick Cannon.

“He looks identical to his daddy.”



“That is Nick’s son fr.”



“Why does he have Nick’s entire face.”



A few fans even jokingly suggested that Carey was talking to Cannon on the phone, considering she recently filed for primary custody of their kids.

“That guy on the phone is your dad dude.”



“Must be Nick on the phone.”



Carey recently performed this same song with her 11-year-old daughter, Monroe Cannon, in a previous video uploaded on her page.

In their video, Monroe was seen jamming out during a vocal lesson while Carey watched from behind the door. As the song continued, Carey made her presence known and began lip-syncing her ad-libs.

This caused Monroe to throw her hands up in the air as she seemed rather annoyed at her mother for taking full control of her practice. Monroe and Moroccan also participate in TikTok dances and challenges with their dad.

Nick Cannon dances in ‘chaotic’ TikTok video with his and Mariah Carey’s twins😍😍 pic.twitter.com/kglS8f4lyr — Nzeora (@NzeoraHQ) January 27, 2023

Due to TikTok’s ability to quickly make something trendy, “It’s A Wrap” became a dance challenge that totally skyrocketed. After the song’s resurfaced popularity, it managed to find itself back onto the charts earning “more than 1 million weekly streams,” according to Billboard.

On Feb. 10, Carey decided to drop the “It’s A Wrap” EP which features four different versions of the song. The four-track project consists of the original version, a sped-up version, a remix with Mary J. Blige, and an edited version.

The song was created in 2009 and was a part of the “Obsessed” singer’s 12th studio album, “Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel.”