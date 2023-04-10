‘A Father Showing His Daughter Love Is Weird to Y’all?’: Fans Defend The Game After Critics Suggest New Photos with His Daughter Cali Are Inappropriate

The Game spent his Easter Sunday with his 12-year-old daughter, and fans can’t believe how much the tween resembles her dad.

The “How We Do” rapper seemed like a proud father as he shared a few photos of his daughter, California Dream Taylor, on his Instagram.

The Game and his daughter face criticism for their new photos. (Pictured: @losangelesconfidential/Instagram)

My Easter egg I don’t love anything in the world more than I love my daughter. [photo credit: her father],” he wrote.

The Game also uploaded three selfies of himself with Cali showing their uncanny resemblance. In the first two photos, fans can see the father-and-daughter duo staring into the camera as they give their best smize.

Their final photo showed the Los Angeles native kissing his baby girl’s cheek while she cupped his chin.

“We not out here calling each other “Twin” cause it sound kool…. We really do this shhhhh,” he wrote.

The Game’s pictures, which received over 380,000 likes, were obtained by The Shade Room and re-posted on the site’s Instagram page, where several fans expressed that they couldn’t believe how much Cali favored her father.

“She’s beautiful his twin for real”



“This is literally the female version of him”



While the majority of the comments were positive, a few critics declared their poses to be inappropriate for a father and daughter.

“My dad been in my life all my life, we ain’t ever been this close, and we are definitely close lol”

“I do these poses with my man i literally would NEVER with my dad”

Several fans came to the defense of The Game and Cali, stating that their interaction was completely normal.

“A father showing his daughter love is weird to y’all? Jesus help the ppl”

“You can tell y’all daddy was either absent or didn’t show y’all no type of love. This normal af”

“Y’all never had a daddy and it shows. They’re beautiful.”

“It’s ppl going on the game for him & his daughter pictures, but half of y’all ain’t even have dads growing up to even know what a healthy father daughter relationship is.”

It’s ppl going on the game for him & his daughter pictures but half of y’all ain’t even have dads growing up to even know what a healthy father daughter relationship is 🫠 — $WERVE DA VIRGOAT 🐐🥇♡ (@jasswervee) April 10, 2023

Though The Game has not addressed the photos that sparked some controversial comments, he previously has spoken out about people who criticized his daughter’s ensemble at Diddy’s twin daughters’ sweet 16 party last December.

After Cali was seen gorgeously rocking a silver mini-dress with a fluffy white coat and a soft-glam makeup look, fans suggested that she looked older than 12 years old and felt as if The Game should have been more strict on her chosen apparel.

However, the 43-year-old defended Cali’s outfit while praising her for being a straight-A student.

The Game shares his daughter with his ex-fiancée, Tiffany Cambridge. The former couple also has a 15-year-old son, King Justice Taylor, together. He also has an older son, Harlem Caron Taylor, who was born in 2003.