‘I Don’t Know Why She Want to Venture Out Now’: Comedian TK Kirkland Says a Divorce Would ‘Hurt’ Steve Harvey’s Career Following Rumors His Wife Marjorie Cheated with His Chef and Bodyguard

If the rumors are true, Steve Harvey has a lot at stake, as rumors of divorce and infidelity continue to circulate around him and Marjorie Harvey.

Comedian T.K. Kirkland says a divorce would hurt Steve Harvey’s career — amid reports that his wife, Marjorie Harvey, cheated with two staff members. Photo: Marjorie_harvey/Instagram.

Last month, speculative reports surfaced online alleging that the comedian’s trophy wife of nearly two decades had been romantically involved with one of their bodyguards plus a private chef. The unsubstantiated claims came as a shock to fans and Steve’s comedy peers, like T.K. Kirkland.

“At first, I was like, wow,” he told Comedy Hype in a recent interview. “When I took the emotion out to actually see — ’cause most people read to reply, they don’t listen, they don’t read to comprehend — so after I took it out, I said, ‘Oh, they just made her out to be a hoe. She kicking it with both them motherf—kers in the camp,’ ” added Kirkland.

“They was going in of Steve,” he added due to the criticism the “Kings of Comedy” star shared online.

Both Marjorie and Steve publicly have addressed the rumors of marital turmoil.

The 66-year-old “Family Feud” host said at Invest Fest in August, “I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do ’cause we fine. Sometimes you just want to respond but I ain’t got no time for rumor and gossip, man.” He also rehashed their love story in a video shared on Twitter.

On Instagram, the 58-year-old fashionista used a passage from the Bible to deflect attention from the negative press. “My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us. However to whom much is given much is required,” she wrote.

Steve has become somewhat of a relationship expert, often dishing out his wisdom online and in interviews.

Kirkland believes that a divorce could make for the entertainer’s undoing.

“They look at him as he knows what he’s talking about, and I think it would hurt him. I really do. And I think Steve is smooth. I think that he’ll hold on to the young lady. I don’t know why she want to venture out now, you know,” said the “Strays” actor.

Fans shared bold reactions to Kirkland’s remarks. “Steve is a simp and won’t be divorcing Marjorie anytime soon. She has him wrapped around her fingers. He’s just happy to be with her,” wrote one person.

“Marjorie Harvey is our wife too”

"Marjorie Harvey is our wife too"

Still on this Steve Harvey's issue.

“What is the point of those Senior Citizens breaking up? Steve should let her have her fun, and look the other way,” suggested another. And a third said it is “Hard to have your marriage be so tightly coupled to your fame, sheesh!”

The Harveys celebrated 16 years of marriage in July. Both parties posted a video giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at their romantic anniversary shoot, all the while declaring their love for each other.