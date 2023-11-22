Gabrielle Union Joins In on Viral Meme Trend but Fans Believe She’s Hinting at Marriage Troubles with Dwyane Wade

Speculation about Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade‘s alleged split has been brewing for weeks with the “Perfect Find” actress keeping things hush-hush on her social media platforms.

That was until Nov. 21, when Union seemingly made joking posts about her mental health amid the constant rumors. The NAACP Image Award winner jumped on X to join the trend of social media users demonstrating their mental state using a GIF. The 51-year-old entertainer responded to sports commentator Jemele Hill’s post, which said, “Using a Gif of Halle Berry, where are you mentally?”

Gabrielle Union makes jokes about her mental state amid rumors about a possible split between her and Dwyane Wade. (Photo: @gabunion @dwyanewade/Instagram)

Union replied to the post with a clip from Halle Berry’s 2020 Netflix Sports Drama movie “Bruised.” In the GIF, Berry’s character, Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter, is seen getting ready to fight in an Octagon.

The “Being Mary Jane” star didn’t stop there, as she also commented under another person’s post that said, “Using a GIF of Denzel Washington, where are you mentally?”

This time she used a well-known clip of Denzel Washington from the 2014 stage revival of “A Raisin in the Sun.” In the clip, the beloved actor slams a door in the face of a white man offering his family money not to move into a middle-class white neighborhood.

While most people also posted their GIFs of the actors in response, one fan commented, “I see this,” as they posted a link to a video that talked about rumors surrounding Union and her husband Dwyane Wade, and an alleged imminent split between the celebrities.

Union and Wade met in 2007, after the “Bring It On” actress divorced her first husband, former NFL player Chris Howard. Unlike Union, Wade was still in his first marriage with Siohvaughn Funches, with whom he had two children, Zaire and Zaya.

Wade and Funches separated in 2007, but their divorce wasn’t finalized until 2013. In that same year, Union and Wade said they had a brief split, and during that time Wade had another son, Xavier, with Aja Metoyer. The couple reconciled in December of that year and got engaged, marrying the following year. Their youngest, Kaavia James, celebrated her fifth birthday earlier this month.

Union and Wade have been a Hollywood power couple, but the duo has ran into multiple controversies during their 9-year-long marriage. Many have criticized their parenting as well as their decision to split all of their expenses evenly.

During a May 8 interview on Bloomberg’s “Idea Generation,” Union said, “It’s weird to say I’m head of household ‘cause, in this household, we split everything 50/50.” This comment has led to a months’-long debate as fans voiced their displeasure with the couple’s decision.

The debate seemingly has led to some fans creating the rumor that Union and Wade are in the midst of a private split. Wade didn’t help the allegations as he was seen with his and Metoyer’s son, Xavier, during a Los Angeles Lakers game on Nov 10, a sight fans aren’t used to seeing: him spending time in public with Xaxier.