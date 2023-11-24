Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Host Thanksgiving Dinner, But Fans Notice the Two Were Never Photographed Together

Remaining silent is not helping Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union beat the rumors that their marriage is on the rocks.

Speculation about trouble in Wade Paradise has only grown louder as social media users noticed that footage from the couple’s Thanksgiving gathering was absent of any photos or videos of them together.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union host Thanksgiving dinner, but fans notice they were never photographed together. (Photos: Dwyanewade/Instagram.)

Instead, the former NBA player showcased his father, friends, and other family members in various posts shared on his Instagram Story. On his timeline, he posted a singular photo, a selfie, with a caption that stated, “I Have So Much To Be Thankful for #happythanksgivng.”

“Where is my girl Gabby l love y’all together” and “Where’s your wife not in the photo?” wrote two different users in the comment section of the image.

Union is rarely seen in the various clips, however, she did make a prominent cameo when Wade showed her and their daughter, Kaavia James, singing karaoke together. He also shared a selfie with his daughter.

The married couple of nearly a decade were last seen together on social media for Halloween and their daughter’s birthday last month. Since then, the Naismith Hall of Fame inductee has been spotted on the red carpet for a GQ Man of the Year afterparty sans his wife and wedding band.

The “Perfect Find” actress has also been spotted solo for various fashion events. When Union celebrated her 51st birthday in October, her husband was noticeably absent from her recap video that featured family and friends like Tia Mowry.

On YouTube, several fan videos claiming to have pieced together details of an infidelity scandal leading to divorce have gained popularity in recent weeks. In the comments of one, a viewer wrote, “She didn’t lose a husband, she lost a roommate.”

The duo has faced backlash regarding their relationship dynamic since it was revealed that they share a 50/50 split for household child-related costs.

Someone else commented, “This is a business marriage — witness all the commercials they’re doing,” beneath another speculative video report of the rumored split.

If the claims of separation are true, this would mark the second divorce for both Wade and Union. He was married to his high school sweetheart Siohvaughn L. Funches for five years when they divorced in 2007. They share two children together.

The actress was married for four years to former NFL player Chris Howard. They split in 2005. Union has candidly spoken about the dysfunctional marriage, admitting that they both were guilty of cheating.