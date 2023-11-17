Dwyane Wade Spotted At GQ Afterparty Sans Wedding Ring and Without His Wife, Fueling Separation Rumors from Gabrielle Union 

Only Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union really know what is going on with their relationship, but that has not stopped fans from speculating that there is trouble in paradise.

Rumors of the couple falling victim to a rough patch have gained traction in recent weeks. Those whispers of separation grew louder when Wade appeared solo on the red carpet for the GQ Men of the Year afterparty in Los Angeles on Nov. 16.

Dwyane Wade turns heads after attending GQ Men of the Year afterparty without Gabrielle Union and his wedding band. Photos: Jasonbolden/Instagram; Gabunion/Instagram.

The three-time NBA Championship winner initially turned heads with his new “bone broth” colored hair, blush-colored floral vest and white pants. The look stirred reactions such as, “So basically he never wanted to play [basketball emoji] all he wanted was to be a Male Model like zoolander.”

Another person said that, “Dwayne Wade should’ve been GQ’s man of the year if we being honest.” But others were instead distracted by the fact that the retired NBA star was not accompanied by Union.

On X, a user wrote suggested that cheating was also a component of the separation rumors. “Gabrielle union splitting from Dwayne wade because infidelity is hilarious because honey isn’t that how you got him,” read the tweet.

The duo met in 2007, when Wade was still married to ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches. He filed for divorce that same year.

One person noticed that aside from a watch, necklace and diamond earrings, there was one key piece of jewelry missing from his look. “O shoot…NOOO WEDDING RING,” wrote an observant social media user.

Gabrielle union splitting from Dwayne wade because infidelity is hilarious because honey isn’t that how you got him pic.twitter.com/EYuXCFklQx — welp. (@LipsRrUs) November 10, 2023

A search through the Wade Cellars co-owner’s Instagram reveals that it is not uncommon for him to be photographed without his wedding band in both public and private settings. In August, the couple debuted new custom-matching double-banded diamond-encrusted rings.

Wade and the “Perfect Find” actress have been spotted with the dazzling jewelry on multiple occasions; her husband, however, has not. The GQ afterparty marks the second recent public outing the former Miami Heat player has made without his wife of nine years.

An uproar in comments about trouble in paradise was seen across social media after Wade attended a Nov. 10 Lakers game with his son, Xavier. The child, who was born in controversy in 2013, has long been referred to as the “break baby” by the public.

Wade shares the 10-year-old with TV personality Aja Métoyer, a longtime friend he briefly dated during a time when he and Union were broken up.

Disapproval of the father-son outing was seen in the comments of Wade’s “Make ‘em blush” post showing off his red carpet attire. “Dude you not flexing with your youngest son you did him dirty for Gabrielle. Shame,” wrote a critic.

The couple was last seen together on social media in photos celebrating their daugther, Kaavia James’, birthday and in family costumes on Halloween.