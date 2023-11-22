Pardi Fontaine Fires Back at Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Cobra’ Cheating Accusation

Pardison Fontaine dropped a nearly five-minute song dissing his ex-girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion over the weekend. Titled “Thee Person,” the song accuses the Hot Girl of everything from cheating on him to getting liposuction and fooling fans with workout videos on social media.

Megan and Pardi were previously hot on each other’s tales after going public with their relationship in 2021. The two rappers met during the creation of Megan and Beyoncé’s “Savage” remix and continued dating through the trial of rapper Tory Lanez, who was sentenced to 10 years for shooting her in the foot.

(L-R) Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine (Photo: @theestallion/Instagram; @pardi/Instagram.)

Although Pardi shared supporting messages about Megan online, he was not by her side when she showed up to testify at trial.

Things appeared to be on the “hush hush” until breakup rumors began to spiral back after Megan was spotted in Italy with Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku in May. Pardi has been spotted in several videos online and at outings with rumored girlfriend, Jamaican singer Jada Kingdom.

Megan Thee Stallion Threw the First Shot

Pardi’s track serves as a direct response to the diss track “Cobra” dropped by the Houston native earlier this month. In her lyrics, she candidly discusses the pain of being cheated on by an unnamed lover.

Without disclosing the individual’s identity, she vividly describes a time she was betrayed by a guy who cheated on her.

She rapped, “Pulled up, caught him cheatin’, gettin’ his d—k sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin.”

This heartbreak was one of many things over the last few years that were catalysts for Megan’s struggle with depression, leading to a cycle of excessive drinking and other self-destructive behaviors, all of which she mentioned on the song.

It didn’t take long for fans to take away that Megan was talking about Pardi.

Pardi Follows Up by Spilling Hot Tea

In his diss track “Thee Person,” Pardi pointed out that Megan “lied” in her interview with Gayle King. Two years after the Tory Lanez shooting, the “Savage” Grammy Award winner sat with the respected journalist to talk about the day that changed her life on July 12, 2020.

When asked if she had an intimate relationship with the “Say It” rapper, Megan said no. But during the trial, it was revealed that she did in fact have a sexual relationship with Lanez. However, Pardi did not specify what part he was accusing the “Traumazine” artist of lying about.

The 33-year-old later claimed Megan was the devil, after suggesting that he was “trying to propose” to her on the same song.

“This the girl that I’m trying to propose to / Ask Greg Una, I had picked out a ring,” Pardi rapped in the chorus.

“You know the devil was a serpent / For some streams and views girl I hope it was worth it / This ain’t for Megan Thee Stallion, this for Megan Thee Person.”

Pardi Said He Had Megan’s Back

More than anything, Pardi talked about how he vocally rode for her during their relationship and felt he didn’t deserve to be treated this way.

“When you was going through s—t, how I hold you/‘It’s gon’ be okay’ that’s what I told you/ I was the realest ni–a you was close to and that’s for real/ The people that know you don’t love you/ The people that love you don’t know you/I loved you out loud, I was vocal/ Said you never seen that up close I said, ‘Come here, baby, let me show you,’ ” he rapped on the diss.

One example of Pardi speaking out was on his Instagram Story. He wrote, “To any woman, especially ones of color that have suffered an injustice I feel for you.. When you do find the courage to speak up.. It seems you will be ridiculed.. Your credibility will questioned.. Your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass..”

He added, “In an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public.. To any one with a daughter, sister, mother, niece, aunt.. I pray for their protection.. I pray for their covering.. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”

While jury is deliberating the case of Tory Lanez assault charges; Megan Thee Stallion boyfriend Pardi shares message: “To any woman especially ones of color that have suffered an injustice, I feel for you…I wouldn’t wish this on anyone” pic.twitter.com/i4MuXuw9ZZ — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) December 22, 2022

Shocking Fraud Allegations Against Megan “Thee Person“

Pardi got downright dirty and mentioned how she uses her social media to further her lies to fans. He also took a jab at her physique.

“Be for real, you ain’t even realistic/Got lipo then you started posting gym pics,” he rapped. “The things that you’re doing is sadistic/Spent four hours doin’ glam, not a blemish/ But your foundation is off, you need to fix it/ Clean up your spirit and not just your image.”

Megan has documented her fitness regularly with her Hottie Boot Camp series on Instagram and YouTube and brand partnerships with Nike. But she has always denied rumors of having plastic surgery.

Megan Thee Stallion via new IG post. pic.twitter.com/KCXtNOvay5 — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) November 20, 2023

Pardi also claimed that Megan “swore on her mother” and lied about having intimate ties to some of the men she introduced him to or guys with whom he was “beefing.”

In regards to the cheating, Pardi never denies stepping out on their relationship, but he did allege that Megan was texting other men.

Using a mellow but dramatic cadence, he said, “How many times did I catch you texting them n—as?/You did you first I just did me bigger/You flew out the country ain’t called for days in my mind we had parted ways.”

In defense of his new woman, he added, “Damn, see me with Jada Kingdom and then you went Jada Pinkett Smith, referring to the actress sharing candid details about her marriage to Will Smith over the last few months.

“Had me beefing with niggas you know you was fucking” “How many times did I catch you texting them niggas

You did you first I just did me bigger”

I mean, we just saw him with Jada…but we saw this first. pic.twitter.com/caDiMCD69Q — 𝓖𝓲𝓯𝓽 𝓕𝓻𝓸𝓶 𝓥𝓲𝓻𝓰𝓸 (@KymrenceMusic) November 18, 2023

Jada Kingdom Denies Being the Other Woman

Jada and Pardi have set the rumor mill ablaze since being photographed together twice during New York Fashion Week in September.

She recently shared an Instagram photo of a floral bouquet, presumably from Pardi and featuring a note with his signature eight-ball symbol amid the online chatter.

After Megan’s “Cobra” single dropped, Jada defended her name against Megan’s Hottie fanbase, stating that she was not the woman with whom Pardi allegedly cheated.

The “Fling It Back” singer called the rumor “embarrassing and hilarious,” and noted that she posted her flowers eight hours before Megan’s single was released on Nov. 3.

“I know it’s gonna drive y’all crazy to not have someone specific to terrorize for y’all president but it wasn’t me,” Jada concluded.

Now perhaps, after the breakup, the diss songs, and all of the other ugly things leaking from Pardi and Megan’s uncoupling, fans hope the back of forth of revealing each other’s dirty secrets ends here.

But this drama has not stopped Pardi and Jada from enjoying themselves as the pair recently was spotted turning up and dancing together at a party in Miami.