‘I Was Really Scared’: Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up to Gayle King About Allegedly Being Shot By Tory Lanez

Up until now, Grammy award-winner Megan Thee Stallion has not gone into details about the 2020 shooting that catapulted her and her former friend Tory Lanez into national headlines. Both camps have very different recollections of the night that left the “WAP” recording artist injured with bullet fragments in the heel of her foot.

The Houston native sat down with “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King to share what she says happened for the first time in two years.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 23: Megan Thee Stallion performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella)

In a promo clip for a segment set to air Monday, April 25, the rapper says the altercation escalated from a simple disagreement to her getting shot quickly.

While recounting the story she said they were arguing because she didn’t want to stay at Kylie Jenner’s party in Hollywood Hills any longer.

Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, said, “It was an argument [in the vehicle] because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go.”

“But that’s like normal friends stuff,” she stated. “Like yeah … we fuss about silly stuff all the time.”

“I never put my hands on anybody. I never raised my voice too loud. Like this was one of them times where it was like … it shouldn’t have got this crazy,” she maintains.

According to the artist, the night became especially dark and violent when she exited the car. She says, shortly afterward the Canadian chart-topper took out his firearm and shot her multiple times.

“So, I get out of the car,” she recalls. “And it’s like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, ‘Dance, b-tch.’ And he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Like, he shot a couple of times.”

“I was so scared,” she said as she retold her version of what happened that night.

In an effort to gain clarity, King asks with a puzzled look, “So, is he in the car shooting from the car, Megan? How is he?”

With dampened eyes, Megan Thee Stallion says, “He is standing up over the window shooting.”

“And I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too quick,” she says, describing her mindset at the time. “I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot something that’s, like, super important. I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me.”

When asked if she was afraid for her life, she admitted she was terrified.

“I was really scared ’cause I had never been shot at before,” she tearfully confessed.

Lanez, management, and his legal team claim the “Say It” performer is innocent and did not shoot Glamour Magazine’s 2021 Woman of the Year.

On Thursday, Oct. 9, 2020, he also pleaded not guilty after being charged with assault with a semiautomatic weapon, carrying a loaded and unregistered gun in a vehicle, and causing bodily injury for allegedly shooting Megan on July 12, 2020.

As a result, the “Savage” hitmaker was granted an order of protection, prohibiting Lanez from contacting her and/or talking about her.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, violated this agreement by taking to social media and posting statements that were deemed to be directed at Megan, and he was arrested on April 5.

The case is expected to go to trial in September of this year. Lanez pleaded not guilty to all charges and has not wavered on his position.