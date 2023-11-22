Kai Cenat Fans Outraged After 9-Year-Old Lil RT Raps About ‘Rape’ During Livestream

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat found himself in some hot water after he had controversial rapper Lil RT join him on a livestream and the 9-year-old uttered a word no child should during one of his raps.

Cenat, 21, and Lil RT had a fairly wholesome stream as the New York native showed off his car collection, played video games with him, and even gifted the little boy a PlayStation 5 along with other toys.

Nine-year-old rapper Lil RT (left) appeared to make references to rape during a freestyle on a livestream with Kai Cenat (right). (Photos: @_345lilrt/ Instagram, @kaicenat/Instagram)

Everything was going well until Lil RT started freestyling. The child’s words were almost incomprehensible as he mumbled throughout his lyrics, but one bar in particular had Cenat and viewers caught off guard.

Lil RT rapped, “And I got her number, and I’m finna rape her,” with the rest of the words being unintelligible. Cenat immediately turned down the music as he looked confusedly at the boy and asked him to repeat himself. The child ran off, prompting Cenat to take his belt off as if he intended to discipline him.

He ran back and tried to play it off as he restarted the music, and Cenat asked him if he said “rate,” and not “rape.” The little boy claimed he did say “rate,” and the two went on to continue dancing.

One observer said, “Ain’t lil bro like 8 why he even know what that word is,” as others agreed that they were not OK with the 9-year-old rapping about sexual assault. A handful who saw the clip called out Cenat for appearing to condone the behavior. A second person said, “Cancel Kai I’m tired of this n—a fr encouraging lame s—t for clout.”

Meanwhile, others defended the livestreamer, stating that blame should be placed on Lil RT’s parents/guardians who allowed him to think that rapping about subjects like that is OK. One person said, “this is not Kais fault, blame the parenting look at what he raps about.”

it’s at the point “bad parenting” is too gentle to describe whatever tf kinda parents these are this shits just straight up disgusting https://t.co/BECDWZ5Hli — #1 ging hater (@oatmilkfan) November 21, 2023

Cenat is no stranger to having rappers on his stream, as 21 Savage, Ice Spice, and Offset have pulled up to the AMP House, as well as Drake making an appearance via FaceTime.

The Bronx entertainer is also no stranger to controversy himself. He was arrested for inciting a riot in New York City after a game console giveaway he promoted went awry, while his “seven days in jail” stream caused some critics to accuse him of promoting incarceration.

But Lil RT might have been Cenat’s most controversial post yet. Since the child gained traction online, viewers have come out to speak against his vulgar rap lyrics.

His song “60 Miles” went viral on TikTok, which features a variety of vulgar words and lyrics about luxury cars. For the rest of the two minutes of the song, Lil RT also raps about driving fast, receiving sexual acts, shooting people, toting a Glock, and running from the cops.

One of the many people to call out the song was conservative commentator Candace Owens, who talked about Lil RT in her video titled, “THIS Is What’s Wrong With Black Culture.” Owens called out the adults who “egged” the child on.

“Genuinely, I see a child that could have so much potential, and yet he is surrounded by monsters — people who know that they aren’t furthering his rap career,” said the 34-year-old mother. “In fact, they’re probably leading him down a path of harm.”

Owens said her heart breaks for Lil RT because he is surrounded by “monsters” who don’t care about him. Once Lil RT saw Owens’ initial video he responded, saying, “She need to be quiet.”