‘Stop Talking to My F—king Wife’: Kevin Hart Nearly Loses After Druski Gets Close to His Wife During Kai Cenat’s Livestream

Comedian Kevin Hart, 45, had to check social media influencer Drew “Druski” Desbordes for getting too close to his wife, Eniko Hart, backstage at the BET Awards.

Hart served as the host of the 2025 BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 9, but his behind-the-scenes interaction with Druski in a dressing room got a lot of attention online.

Kevin Hart activated husband mode after internet sensation Druski got close to his wife. (Photos by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Cenat livestreamed his experience at the ceremony, including several times when the AMP group member exchanged laughs and jokes with Hart and Druski.

At one point, the trio is seen explaining common streaming lingo — like “type shyt” and “fine sh-t” — to Eniko, as Druski, 30, repeatedly uses the phrases while getting close to Hart’s wife, visibly irritating “The Real Husbands of Hollywood” star.

“What the f–k is happening?” Hart told Druski. “On some real s–t, stop talking to my f–king wife.”

The internet personality attempted to explain, “I’m trying to be nice, bro. This is my first time being around her.”

But the “Lift” actor was not having it as he added, “Druski, I almost knocked you the f–k out.”

Kevin Hart was trying to tell his Wife about streamer lingo with Kai but Druski was getting a little bit too close to her to the point Kevin almost put hands on him 😭😬 pic.twitter.com/fsLldQG2Je — Juice💫 (@YorzTrulyJuice) June 10, 2025

Eniko, 40, and Kai, 23, burst out laughing as Druskii threw his arms in the air and backed away from the couple.

The backstage exchange was likely all in good fun, considering Hart, Druski, and Cenat have been collaborating on creating content for the past two years.

Hart made his Twitch stream debut with Cenat and Druski in 2023. Cenat brought both men back on his livestream in November 2024 for a special Thanksgiving-themed show.

The trio’s popular “Sleepover Stream” won Best Streamed Collab at the 2024 Streamer Awards. They reunited again at this year’s BET Awards to introduce rapper Playboi Carti’s live performance.

Despite the documented camaraderie between Hart and Druski, the livestreamed conversation with Eniko caused a lot of commotion on the internet.

“Defense mode has been activated, ” one person on X wrote about Hart. A second observer claimed he has “Small man syndrome.”

“He [knows] his wife like funny n—–s,” another social media user stated about Kevin and Eniko.

Taking a jab at Hart’s past cheating scandal while in Las Vegas during Eniko’s first pregnancy with their son, one person said, “Mf protective over a [woman] he already violated? … in las vegas … lmfao.”

However, other X users were focused on what they saw as comedic chemistry between Kevin, Druski, and Kai.

“Kevin trying to keep it cool while Druski tested his patience. The chemistry between these three is comedy gold every time,” said one person excited fan.

“That movie with them three bout to do NUMBERS,” expressed another. Druski teased an upcoming feature film with Hart and Cenat during an interview on “The Breakfast Club” radio show.

“[Kevin] just called us last night spazzing on us, just letting us know, ‘Guys get serious about this s–t,’” Druski revealed in February 2025. “He gave us a list of movies to watch, to study. I watched some of the movies, but Kai didn’t.”

Druski confirms he’s working on a movie with Kevin Hart & Kai Cenat:



“[Kevin Hart] just called us last night… We’ll be shooting very soon.



(via @breakfastclubam) pic.twitter.com/W7J7cYrk5N — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) February 15, 2025

The Maryland native continued, “He was like, ‘Listen man, it ain’t like you got s–t to do. Y’all ain’t doing s–t. What movies y’all got set up for this year?’ I said, ‘Come on, Kevin. Don’t do that to us, man.’ But it’s like hard parenting.”

Druski appeared in the 2023 remake of “House Party” starring Tosin Cole and Jacob Latimore. Cenat made a cameo in 2023’s “Good Burger 2” sequel with Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell.