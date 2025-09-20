‘How the Hell Did the Bed Move?’: Ed Sheeran’s Pop-up at Kai Cenat’s stream Has Fans Focusing on Another Unexpected Detail 

Kai Cenat, one of the most-watched streamers on the planet, was left stunned when he woke up to find not one but two global stars inside his home.

Viewers of his marathon live stream, Mafiathon 3, were shocked when “Eastside” singer Benny Blanco and Grammy-winning superstar Ed Sheeran suddenly appeared on screen.

Kai Cenat’s latest viral stream features singer Ed Sheeran and Benny Blanco. (Photo: Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic)

Celebrities and Hollywood legends have been walking straight into Cenat’s home all month long to prank him, trade jokes, or steal the spotlight, but Sheeran’s pop-up is memorable for many reasons.

The British singer sat on Cenat’s bedside and performed his hit “Thinking Out Loud” accompanied only by his guitar as the streamer woke up, leaving fans completely in disbelief.

Viewers thought the surprise guests were wild enough, until they noticed something even stranger. The real shock quickly shifted from the singers to what the cameras caught.

“What did I just watch?” wrote one shocked social media user on Instagram. Another inquired, “How the hell did the bed move?”

In a clip that has since gone viral, Cenat’s bed appeared to move across the room while Sheeran was singing and rocking next to him.

Kai Cenat was shocked when Ed Sheeran revealed that he hasn’t had a phone in over 10 years and only communicates using email on an iPad pic.twitter.com/LKUMkN12f2 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 19, 2025

“Are we just going to just ignore the fact the bed just moved across the room?” noted a third observer.

Fans immediately froze the footage, debating whether it was a prank, a setup for laughs, or something that couldn’t be explained. Some swore they saw the bed slide without anyone touching it, while others insisted it had to be staged.

“Can’t he close the bedroom door while he sleeps or is it a staging?” one person wondered.

Kai Cenat is famous for hosting “sleepovers” at his content mansion, where he invites celebrities like Kevin Hart, Mike Epps, Kim Kardashian, Ray J, Nicki Minaj, and more to join his livestream broadcasts, creating viral moments that dominate online discussions. Cenat became the first Black Twitch streamer to reach 200,000 subscribers, making history in early 2023 when he hit this milestone on the platform.

While not much sleep is actually had, there’s plenty of fun, whether guests stick around for 30 minutes or break records like actor Kevin Hart’s episode in 2024, overnight for 11 hours and drawing over 712,000 viewers.

The 23-year-old gained millions of followers after migrating his content from YouTube to Twitch and across Instagram, adding to his popularity.

His success has opened doors to lucrative brand deals and exclusive opportunities, including appearances at major awards shows where he rubs elbows with Jay-Z and Rihanna and makes headlines for his high-energy livestream antics.

Beyond surprise visits, Cenat’s content mansion streams are packed with pranks, challenges, and spontaneous interviews. From staged antics to unscripted chaos, each live stream becomes an unpredictable event that keeps viewers coming back for more.

Celebrities often trade jokes, share behind-the-scenes stories, or playfully roast each other, giving fans a rare glimpse into their personalities off-camera. From staged antics to unscripted chaos, each livestream becomes an unpredictable event that keeps viewers coming back for every broadcast.