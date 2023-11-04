‘Walking Contradiction’: Fans Call Heavily Pregnant Candace Owens a Hypocrite for Using Paid Speaking Gigs to Suggest Women Should Be Barefoot and Pregnant In the Kitchen

Candace Owens is being called out again for her right-wing views after a clip of her slamming feminism at an event for the conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA last October went viral.

In the clip that has been viewed more than 3 million times on X, formerly Twitter, Owens shared her disdain for feminism. She shared a clip of her speech on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Send me the rabid feminist that chose this for us!”

Candace Owens on Instagram. (Photo: @realcandaceowens/Instagram)

“Telling women to act like men? You wanna be like a man? You can do bad all by yourself,” she said during her speech. “You don’t need a man. All my single ladies, all my single ladies, where we at. Let’s work 9 to 5. What? I wanna stay home and cook barefoot and pregnant in the kitchen. I’m cool with that. I like to bake. Leave me out of this feminist nonsense.”

Ownes continued her gig, ranting as she stood on the stage while noticeably pregnant.

“So, now women are being told ‘they can do it all,’ and so guess what happens, ladies? You’re gonna have to do it all, right? Literally, because you’re still the person who has to have the kids. Only one of you is going to be able to produce the milk that these babies need. Getting maternity leave off to sprint back to work? Who chose this life for us? Send me the rabid feminist that chose this for us!”

“leave me out of this feminist nonsense” 🥲 pic.twitter.com/jQ55BvjNCd — StyledByFheefs (@FHEEFS) November 2, 2023

Several X users couldn’t help but notice Owens’ hypocrisy and responded on the social media platform. One user replied, “This woman is a walking contradiction like XMXNXJDNJXXNDJDNDJNDDND.”

“Conservative women can’t seem to stay in the kitchen, quiet and barefoot, like they keep saying they want to,” noted another.

“Candace Owens telling women from a paid gig on a stage that they should be at home in a kitchen barefoot, pregnant, and uneducated with no way to make their own money will never not be completely hilarious to me,” noted one.

Candace Owens telling women from a paid gig on a stage that they should be at home in a kitchen barefoot, pregnant, and uneducated with no way to make their own money will never not be completely hilarious to me — Alisa Reneé 🐢 (@the_alisa_renee) November 3, 2023

“She says this at a forum where woman paid to hear her,” added another. “She thinks she is smart. ‘Let me enjoy the benefits of feminism on my own. Yall stay home and bake for these men.’”

Owens has been criticized before on social media for her outspoken views, particularly for when she called people who said body-positive singer Lizzo was “beautiful” were “bats—t insane.” The conservative mother shared a nude picture of the “Pink” artist on X condemning “fat acceptance.”

“Only women could be emotionally manipulated into supporting their own eradication via support for ‘trans men.’ Only women could be fooled into supporting a death cult of ‘fat acceptance.’ Today’s cultural battles prove that women are more irrational and emotional than men,” Owens tweeted.

“Hate and negativity is on the rise, too. You’re leading the charge,” replied one X user.

Owens’ feminism rant also included racist statements against Native Americans, claiming they were “cannibals” and “drug users.”

Trending NOW:

Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments from top news headlines to celebrity news.