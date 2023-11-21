Vanessa Williams Sparks Chadwick Boseman Comparisons After Critic Points Out Her Shockingly Thin Appearance In Photo

Fans have rushed to Vanessa Williams’ defense after a recent full-body photo of her prompted critics to zoom in on her seemingly thinner appearance.

The “Soul Food” actress became a hot topic on social media after an X user took a screenshot of a post from Williams’ behind-the-scenes upload from her shoot with Photo Club Magazine back in September.

Fans bring up Chadwick Boseman after Vanessa Williams’ weight causes commotion. (Photo: @vanessawilliamsofficial/Instagram)

In one of the five shared images, Williams can be seen posing in a leopard corset with red flowers, a black leather skirt with a slit that stopped at her thigh, and black open-toed heels. Her hair was pulled back into a low ponytail, giving fans access to view her full-glam makeup look.

Although the 60-year-old’s post appeared to shine a light on how much fun she had on set, the account handler decided to bring attention to Williams’ supposedly frail figure. They even went to lengths to accuse the Hollywood icon of using the diabetes drug Ozempic, which many people are taking to achieve weight loss.

Williams is known to be a type 1 diabetic and has even spoken at charity events about how the disease has affected her life and family.

“Ozempic is everywhere! Even Vanessa Williams,” they wrote. Their remark was met with hardcore Williams fans who decided to compare her weight loss to the late “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman.

A few of those comments include, “That’s not funny y’all try to talk about Chadwick Boseman looking skinny whole time he was battling cancer and passed away peoples personal lives and struggles is not for your entertainment and for you to draw made up conclusions, get some help and get a job.”

Another person who tweeted, “I get ozempic jokes are popular but illnesses present themselves in many ways and I just thought after Chadwick’s passing yall would’ve been a bit more tactful.” A third comment read, “Had Chadwick Boseman taught us nothin? Ppl really need to stop commenting on ppl weight.”

In 2020, outlets were writing up think pieces about Boseman’s weight after he was seen looking brittle in several photos and videos shared online. The reason for his drastic weight loss was debated – and even joked about – online for weeks.

Three months later, it was revealed that the “Da 5 Bloods” star had passed away after suffering from a silent long battle with colon cancer. Since his death, many social media users have chided folks to stop speaking about someone’s larger or smaller appearance.

This isn’t the first time Williams’ physical appearance caused commotion online. In July, the mother of four was accused of using a “filter” after sharing a barefaced selfie on Instagram which prompted folks to do a double take.

Many online criticized the former Miss America winner’s looks while a few people suggested that someone of Williams’ age is lucky to look as good as she does.

But Williams isn’t the only celebrity who has fallen victim to public scrutiny for her seemingly drastic weight loss. A few other stars whose smaller figures made headlines include Eva Marcille, Anthony Anderson, and rapper Meek Mill.