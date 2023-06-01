‘They Were Ready to Bury You’: Vanessa Williams Says She Endured Years of ’Struggle’ After Resigning as Miss America Following Nude Photo Scandal

Vanessa Williams has enjoyed a successful career as a singer, actress, executive producer and more. But before she had a host of titles, she was known as the crowned beauty at the Miss America pageant in 1983.

The feat made her the first Black woman to wear the coveted tiara, but her reign was cut short by a nude photo scandal. Ten months into her title, Penthouse magazine published a bombshell 10-page spread of titillating images that threatened to derail her trajectory as a rising star.

Williams, now 60, had posed for a photographer before winning Miss America. Unbeknownst to her, the photos were later sold to the publication.

On May 30, the Syracuse University alum visited “The Tamron Hall Show” and spoke briefly about her triumphant rebound from the scandal that made headlines almost 40 years ago.

“The news media, they were ready to bury you and you rose like a phoenix,” said Hall. The “Ugly Betty” actress responded, “Well yeah, it didn’t happen overnight. It was many years of struggle, many years of struggle, and sticking to who I knew I was.”

A statement obtained by The Washington Post revealed that the pageant’s executive committee unanimously voted in favor of the then-21-year-old ending her reign as Miss America two months before the end of her 12-month term. It would be the first time in the pageant’s 63-year history that a winner was forced to do so.

During a press conference, then pageant chairman and executive director Albert A. Marks Jr. said that Williams would have 72 hours to relinquish her title. He also held up a copy of the cover of the gentleman’s magazine bearing the title-holder’s image. Two days later, on July 23, 1984, the New York native gave up her crown.

Fans who have watched the “Save the Best For Last” singer go on to shine bright in her entertainment career praised her for not allowing the incident to deter her ambitions.

“She is a Phoenix in truth. Appreciate her so much for always standing in her own and speaking her truth,” wrote one person.

“Wow..40yrs ago. I was 13 yrs old. She is beautiful and has risen above all the negative. Her PR, manager & But God has been there for her. She is definitely a phoenix rising star,” echoed another fan in support of Williams.

Williams returned to the pageant as a judge in 2016. By then, 32 years had passed since she stood on stage to receive her sash and title as the reigning Miss America. But this time around was different, as she was on the receiving end of an overdue apology.

“I have been a close friend to this beautiful and talented lady for 32 years. You have lived your life in grace and dignity, and never was it more evident than during the events of 1984 when you resigned,” then CEO Sam Haskell told Williams.

He continued, “Though none of us currently in the organization were involved then, on behalf of today’s organization, I want to apologize to you and to your mother, Miss Helen Williams. I want to apologize for anything that was said or done that made you feel any less than the Miss America you are and the Miss America you always will be.”

Last year, the “You Have No Idea” author announced that a limited series about the scandal was in the works. She said the forthcoming project will dispel untrue narratives about that time in her life as well as address issues of misogyny and racism surrounding the scandal.