‘She’s Still Got It: Fans Race to Vanessa Williams’ Defense Months After Trolls Claim She Used a Filter on Her Bare Face No Makeup Pic 

Vanessa Williams has fans batting their eyes at her as she embarks on a major comeback months after being slammed for her natural beauty. The entertainer is preparing to release her first album later this year after taking a 14-year hiatus from music.

As part of the big rollout, she graced the cover of a magazine and dropped her forthcoming album’s debut single, “Legs.” The new images of Williams coupled with her “iconic behavior,” glam looks, and high-energy dance moves have plenty of people praising the 61-year-old.

Vanessa Williams’ fans say she is stunning in new photos and dance video following critics attempt at shaming her again beauty. Photos: Vanessawilliamsofficial/Instagram.

“Wowwwwww she looks so gorgeous,” wrote one supporter after checking out the regal photograph that showcased her in a one-sleeve black dress with her hair braided into a crown upon her head. “Wow wow wow! The definition of stunning!!!! read another comment.

When Williams shared a snippet of the “Legs” video, even more compliments rolled in. One fan said, “Miss Vanessa here to show that she’s still got it and not stopping Legs for days.” A second individual remarked, “Yes, keep dancing with those fabulous legs of yours!!!” And a third declared, “Omgggggg mama is back hotter than ever I love it on repeat over and over.”

This is also Vanessa Williams at 61.

Aging is natural and it’s quite ok. https://t.co/mFnMtxgcyL pic.twitter.com/2Bq8TZBnYO — ♐️✨ChyneseLaundry✨🇧🇧 (@chynnadotcom) April 25, 2024

The outpouring of admiration is a stark contrast to last summer, when critics attempted to shame the “Soul Food” actress.

She snapped a selfie while braving the July humidity of Camden, South Carolina, with her “rescue crew” as they helped a longtime friend declutter their late mother’s home. The image was snapped on day three of the cleanup and captioned, “No filter …No energy.” Two previous photos also showed Williams in workout gear and sporting a bare face.

Among the harsh comments, was one that read, “Her white side is showing ….they usually don’t age well.” Several fans jumped to the former Miss America’s defense. One person hit back at the criticism with, “Y’all so used to plastic surgery. She literally looks normal and beautiful.” Another wrote, “At least she has enough confidence to post it. Most people half her age wouldn’t be caught without a filter EVER!”

Last year, when she appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Williams said she embraced aging and no longer put stock in what others had to say about her—appearance included.

In recent years, many fans have condemned the harsh scrutiny of celebrities, with many individuals often reflecting on the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman as proof that the public never really knows what all a person may be enduring in their private life.

The late actor passed away from colorectal cancer in August 2020, months after the cause of his drastic weight loss was widely speculated. Williams has also faced similar comments about her own thin appearance.