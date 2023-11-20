Fans Notice Dr. Gregory and Lateasha Lunceford’s Wedding Planner Is the Same Employee Who Sued Kandi Burruss on ‘RHOA’

Quad Webb showed fans and some of her fellow “Married to Medicine” cast members when she popped up as the surprise guest at a bachelorette party for her ex-husband’s new soon-to-be wife.

On the Sunday, Nov. 19, episode, Webb walked into a bachelorette party for new cast mate Lateasha, aka “Sweet Tea,” after receiving an invitation from newbie Phaedra Parks, who claimed she wanted to help the cast “remember how much a fun girl she is.”

Lateasha seemed fine with the attendance of her soon-to-be husband’s ex-wife despite asking the ladies to stop bringing up her name at her engagement party in the Nov. 12 episode. But it was Toya Bush-Harris, who has her own disdain for Webb, that asked “Messy” Parks to escort her out of the party.

Fans are constantly discussing the trio’s interactions on the show, but an exclusive preview of next week’s episode will re-introduce fans to a familiar face.

Episode 4 of the Bravo reality series is set to revolve around Dr. Gregory and Lateasha’s wedding.

In another clip circulating online, fans were able to see that Johnnie Winston III not only attended their wedding but was also credited as Lateasha’s wedding planner. Name rings a bell? That’s because he’s the same man who sued “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss.

Fans notice that Dr. G and Lateasha Lunceford’s wedding planner is Kandi Burruss former employee who took her to court. (Left) Johnnie Winston III and (Right) Kandi Burruss (Pictured: @kandi/Instagram; @officialjohnniewinston3/Instagram)

One observant fan quickly pinpointed Winston out of the crowd and quote-tweeted his face above a previous video of Burruss firing him.

“Now wait a d–n minute!!! So Sweet Tea and Dr. G’s wedding planner is Kandi’s former employee, Johnnie. Remember Kandi read him for filth on #RHOA (see below). He also tried to sue Kandi, along with the help of Phaedra. Atlanta is just a mess LOL #Married2Med.”

Back in 2016, Winston filed a lawsuit alleging that Burruss had failed to pay him his deserved wage for working overtime as her former assistant. He also accused Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, of stealing his restaurant concept for her restaurant Old Lady Gang and her stage play, “A Mother’s Love.”

The case was officially resolved in 2017 after Winston and the former Xsape singer reached a settlement agreement.

Winston was also featured in additional episodes during the ninth season of “RHOA.” In one episode specifically, he and Burruss got into a heated conversation after Winston uploaded a photo of Burruss on Instagram calling her fake.

“Why all of a sudden out the blue, especially after I done paid you your money to help us with this thing are you feeling a certain kind of way,” the 47-year-old asked.

Winston then explained that his ill feelings toward Burruss stemmed from the way she decided to “relieve” him from working for her.

He stated, “I felt that we could’ve been close enough to have a conversation.”

It is also important to note Parks is the individual who hooked Winston up with a lawyer for his case against Burruss.

It can be inferred that her intentions in helping Winston weren’t in the right place, as they came after she and Burruss were also going through a rough patch in their friendship at the time — a friendship that never got a chance to be mended due to a nasty rumor started by Parks.

After season 9, neither Parks or Winston returned to “RHOA.”

Fortunately for fans, it’s unclear if Parks and Winston will have any scenes together in next week’s episode.

Lateasha and Dr. G’s wedding is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, Nov. 26, at 9 p.m. EST only on Bravo.