‘Was He Shutting the Club Down When You Met Him’: Kandi Burruss Sparks Online Debate Over Disagreement With Husband Todd Tucker Staying Out Late at Clubs

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker ignited a social media frenzy after taking to the internet to publicly discuss the dos and don’ts as a married couple.

Burruss and Tucker have been married for nine years and share four children between the two. But a recent video clip has sparked conversations about the appropriate time a married man should return home rather than staying out until the club closes.

“RHOA” stars Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker have debate about married men staying at the club until it closes.(Photo :@kandi/Instagram)

“So why is it a big deal? Like, you know I’m OK,” said Tucker in a video taken of the couple while they were getting glammed up by their hair and makeup team.

However, Burruss feels there is no reason why her husband should be the last person at the club.

“I just feel like there’s no reason you should be at a club and be the last person in there,” the Xscape singer said. “There’s no reason that the club should be getting shut down, lights turned on and you still there.”

Tucker explained that he was recently at Whisky Mistress, which is a new hotspot in Atlanta. He disagreed with Burruss, saying a lot of times, he might be staying around to hang out with the promoter of the party or the club owner and just “kicking it.” He said the guys stick around after to drink, talk, and have a good time.

“I don’t do it often, but if I do, it’s just because you catch up with people,” Tucker added, before noting that his wife has a tracker on him.

“If you got a husband that like to stay out like that then you definitely should have a location on his a–,” said Burruss.

After the video clip was shared on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page, where she hopped in the comments to explain that the conversation came from a YouTube show called, “Todd and The Glam Squad.”

To clarify Tucker’s statement about the tracker, she continued, “And he’s not talking about a real tracker. He’s talking about the find my friend app on our phones. Our whole family has our locations turned on for each other. I’m not putting trackers on him yall…”

Still, the clip left fans on social media divided, with some agreeing with Burruss and others riding for Tuckers.

“First off he shouldn’t even be at the club like that,” one person wrote on the X platform.

“Maybe it’s me but grown men who still do this is such a turnoff,” a comment read. One other person chimed in, saying, “I agree with Kandi. 1. You’re married 2. You’re too old 3. It’s disrespectful GO HOME ROGER!”

Another person reasoned, “Was he shutting the club down when you met him? Probably huh? Why are you expecting him to change anything? Because he now married? Was that in the vows?”

Adding, “Y’all expect people to fall into roles because of status and age without ever having a conversation. Understand the person you are with and set your expectations accordingly or prepare for disappointment that you created for yourself.”

In response to the comment, another person clapped back, “Yea, but it’s also kind of expected that you grow out of things with age. Obviously someone in their 20s is going to go clubbing. By the time you’re married in your 40s it’s time to hang it up. it goes both ways bc nobody would want their partner out clubbing till it closes.”

A handful brought up Burruss’ mother, Mama Joyce, and her apparent disdain for Tucker, whom she believes is not good enough for her daughter. Two commenters wrote, “Mamma Joyce somewhere saying, “I told you!” and “A married woman shouldn’t have her mama in her business consistently disrespecting her husband for years either so.”

Tucker returned later to speak on behalf of himself and to the naysayers suggesting he and Burruss were having issues in their marriage because of their public disagreement. The 50-year-old doubled down on his initial remarks, stating, “Hey we’re going on 10 yrs being married. And If every once in a while I stay out late that should be ok.”

He continued, “We always do these debates on my YouTube check them out @ToddTuckerTV.”

Others complained about the hairstylist butting in and suggested that maybe this discussion is part of the couple’s new storyline for the next season of their hit Bravo show, “RHOA.”

The couple continued to disagree, and then Tucker admitted he doesn’t mind being monitored with a tracker, which would allow his wife to locate him in case of any unforeseen incidents or emergencies.