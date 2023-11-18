‘Looks Just Like His Daddy’: Lauren London Spotted Sitting Courtside at Lakers Game with Her and Lil Wayne’s Son Kameron Carter

Lauren London and her oldest son Kameron Carter recently sat courtside at a Lakers game, and fans are saying the boy is the spitting image of his father Lil Wayne.

The mother-son duo pulled up to Crypto.com Arena’s primetime Sunday night game, Nov. 12, to see Anthony Davis and company outlast the floundering Portland Trail Blazers 116-110. LeBron James was not on the court due to a leg contusion he sustained during a hard-fought victory against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Nov. 10.

Davis stepped up for the injured 38-year-old, scoring 30 points and picking up 13 rebounds. Even though “The Brow” had a great game, many eyes were on courtside as Lauren London and Kameron Carter stole the show.

Fans said Lil Wayne and Lauren London’s son Kameron Carter look just like the rapper after the boy and his mom sat courtside at a Lakers game. (Photo: @laurenlondon @liltunechi/Instagram)

The “Madea’s Big Happy Family” actress and her eldest child were kitted out in London’s Puma Collaboration Protect Your Peace. Carter rocked the purple, black, and white track jacket, while London wore the collection’s limited-edition letterman jacket, which features the Arabic OM symbol and the yin-yang sign, as well as other patches.

Fans were in awe of the 14-year-old’s uncanny resemblance to his father. One fan said, “Wayne got strong as genes, all his kids look just like him,” and another added, “d–n he looks just like his daddy literally copy + paste.”

Others also talked about Carter having the exact same grin as the “Mr. Carter” rapper. One fan wrote, “He smiles just like Wayne,” as they compared the teen to Wayne’s “The Carter IV” album cover.

Kameron Carter is Lil Wayne’s second-youngest child and his only with London. London gave birth to Carter just two months before Wayne’s youngest child, Neal Carter, with R&B singer Nivea, was born.

The youngest Carter also recently went viral after he was in a TikTok video showing off his outfit with friends. Just like his older brother, the video was bombarded with commentary about how much Neal looked like the “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy” rapper.

Wayne also has a 24-year-old daughter, Reginae Carter, with his ex-wife, Toya Johnson-Rushing, and a 14-year-old son, Dewayne Carter III, with another ex, Sarah Vivian.

Unlike Lil Wayne, who has a total of four children, London shares another son, Kross Asghedom, with the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom. She and Nipsey dated from 2013 until his untimely passing in 2019.

The “You People” actress recently discussed the positive impact her deceased significant other had on her eldest son’s life. During the Sept. 22-24 Revolt World event, London joined the “Assets Over Liabilities” podcast hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings onstage for a live conversation about her life and motherhood.

When asked how she teaches her sons about generational wealth, the “ATL” star explained that Carter “grew up in the house with Hussle,” who regularly preached the importance of building a future.

“Nip was a really big influence on him,” she continued after mentioning her uncle who she said also has a passion for “financial wealth in our community.”

“I asked him a lot of questions, especially with his stock class. He did [a] stock class program during COVID, and I just thought that was the coolest thing in the world. And he’s like, ‘Mom, you need to invest in Tesla,” London shared. “And I’m like, ‘OK, how do I do that?’”

She said that she had to adjust her “mindset around money as well and understanding that it’s an energy, too, that we gotta have the mindset that it’s flowing.”

London said she will continue to talk to her children about money, while preaching abundance, and the ability to have money in place for the generations after them. This is very different from the upbringing that she had, as she claims she only learned how to hustle and survive.