‘You Blessed the Earth with Your Presence’: Lauren London Shares Birthday Tribute to Rapper Nipsey Hustle on What Would Have Been His 38th Birthday

Fans say Lauren London truly embodies the saying, “True love never dies.” The “You People” actress paid tribute to her late longtime love, Nipsey Hussle, on what would have been his 38th birthday.

“Honoring the day you blessed the Earth with your presence. Forever more,” London wrote under the caption of a photo of Hussle she posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 15. She accentuated the post with a blue heart and Hussle’s Marathon brand logo before adding, “I love you.”

On Aug. 15, 2023, Lauren London paid a heartfelt tribute to her late fiance, Nipsey Hussle, on what would have been his 38th birthday. (Photo: Screenshot from Instagram @LaurenLondon)

London’s fans and peers alike sent her heartfelt words of love and encouragement in her comment section.

“Wrapping my arms around you a little tighter today,” wrote London’s co-star Nia Long. “Love you so much,” journalist Elaine Welteroth chimed in. “We all send u healing energy and great vibes today,” another user wrote.

London’s post was also shared by The Shade Room, whose followers marveled at her continued display of grace and strength since losing Hussle.

“She is such a strong woman her and Vanessa Bryant I would’ve been clocked out emotionally I can’t see how they do it losing a significant other is another type of pain,” one user said.

“She is a lead example of how to carry & conduct yourself in a painful loss of a loved one/life partner such a strong and beautiful woman,” another added.

A third said, “My heart still hurts for her, you can still see how much his passing changed her.”

Nipsey Hussle & Lauren London Were Really One of the most Genuine Couples in the Industry 💙🥺 LL Nip may the Marathon Continue 🏁🕊️ pic.twitter.com/lQRFrI6SKU — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) March 7, 2023

Paying homage to the rapper and entrepreneur is commonplace for London, who vowed not to let her fiancé’s legacy die after he was gunned down by Eric Holder Jr. in 2019 in front of his popular Marathon Clothing store.

“I hold my breath all of March knowing I have to face the memory of the day you transitioned,” London wrote in an Instagram post earlier this year on fourth anniversary of Hussle’s death. “Holding on to ancient wisdom but the pain is the pain and nothing was ever the same… Eternal Being Ermias Asghedom I Love You.”

In February, Holder was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison for the “Victory Lap” rapper’s murder, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

His defense attorney, Aaron Jansen, argued that Hussle accused Holder, a fellow Rollin’ 60s Crip, of snitching – which “triggered” Holder to take his life out of fear of retaliation. Jansen asked for mercy in the form of a manslaughter conviction, but Judge H. Clay Jacke refused to lower the charge.

Legal name Ermias Asghedom, Hussle and London had been together for six years and shared then two-year-old son, Kross Ermias Asghedom, when he was killed. Hussle was also the proud father of daughter Emani Asghedom, whom his family is currently in a custody battle with his ex-girlfriend over.

The global community mourned the loss of the beloved MC who was committed to building his community from the inside out. His legacy continues to inspire others and his work continues to receive posthumous accolades.

In 2020, he won a posthumous Grammy for his song “Racks In The Middle,” which featured fellow Los Angeles rapper Roddy Rich; and in 2022, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. London reiterated during her speech at the ceremony that day that he would “forever live in our hearts.”