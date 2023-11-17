‘What About Snorting Give That Up’: Dogg Pound Rapper Daz Dillinger Appears to Accuse Snoop Dogg of Dabbling In ‘Nose Candy’ After He Vows to Stop Smoking

Snoop Dogg has asked the public to “respect his privacy” after dropping some major news online.

In a short Instagram post uploaded on the “Gin & Juice” rapper’s Instagram and X pages, he announced his decision to quit smoking.

Fans are unsure of Snoop Dogg’s seriousness after the rapper revealed that he’s giving up smoking. (Photo: @snoopdogg/Instagram)

Snoop’s message to fans read, “After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.”



“I’m giving up smoke,” his caption read.

While the 52-year-old rapper, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, didn’t specify what type of “smoke” he’s giving up, many fans in The Shade Room’s comments section assumed that he was referring to marijuana. One person wrote, “This man need privacy for leaving weed alone…. I feel you Snoop. I be grieving the loss of weed too LMAO.”

Another commenter penned, “Good for him. That’s a hard decision to make and stick to.”

Other social media users found it hard to believe that Snoop was truly saying goodbye to cannabis and even tried theorizing what the word “smoke” was referencing.

A few of those comments include, “Well he didn’t say smoke-ING so imma wait for part [victory hand emoji],” and “He must have a pet dog name Smoke! He’s for sure not giving up SMOKING!!!” A third comment wrote, “Ion believe you Snoop.”

Throughout his career in entertainment, Snoop and marijuana have been an inseparable association. The father of four came out the gate discussing his love for the drug on his 1993 debut album, “Doggystyle.”

Several notable names in Hollywood have also had the pleasure of smoking with the “Smoke Weed Everyday” artist and haven’t shied away from sharing their hallucinatory experiences.

He’s even profited off his being associated with the use of Mary Jane by acting in stoner films such as “Mac & Devin Go to High School” opposite Wiz Khalifa, “Half-Baked” with Dave Chapelle, and the cult classic “Soul Plane” with Kevin Hart.

Hart, 44, opened up about smoking with Snoop for the first time, calling the Long Beach, California, native a “professional smoker.”

“Snoop had the s–t in the room that take the smoke out the room,” Hart said. “Whatever this machine was, but it, basically, takes the smoke and, and tries to put fresh air in the room where the smoke is taking all the fresh air out.”

Kevin hart tells a story about the first time he smoked with snoop dogg on the set of the movie soul plane 😭 pic.twitter.com/Qw0Jya03Wo — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) July 20, 2023

The “Night School” actor admitted he had never seen anything like that before.

“Shape of You” singer Ed Sheeran also had quite the experience while puffing on a joint rolled by Snoop. In October, Sheeran, 32, admitted he became temporarily blind after smoking with him and “Gladiator” actor Russell Crowe.

Matthew McConaughey is another person who fell victim to Snoop’s weed. Back in 2019, the pair joined “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and recalled the time they smoked together while on the set of their film “The Beach Bum.”

Halfway through the story, McConaughey, 54, noted that Snoop got him so high he “rapped for 13 hours straight.”

While it’s unclear if Snoop is really done with smoking, many fans expressed their hope for this announcement to be nothing more than an early April Fool’s joke.

Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith even chimed in on the jokes after years of warning athletes over the years to “stay off the weed.”

The “First Take” host edited his image into the popular Wario “I’ve won, but at what cost” meme, which features a cloudy backdrop behind him and a disappointed look on his face. “I’ve won but at what cost?” was also written over the photo.

Meanwhile, rapper Meek Mill appears to want to “follow” in Snoop’s footsteps as he announced he vows to stop smoking.

“Ima go to Dubai and completely stop smoking … ima follow snoop,” Mill began. “My doctor said I got a lil bit emphysema in a chest if I don’t stop smoking it cuts my lifeline in half, I was addicted to the nicotine and this new weed got too many chemicals and too risky to play with my mental!”

Ima go to Dubai and completely stop smoking … ima follow snoop, my doctor said I got a lil bit emphysema in a chest if I don’t stop smoking it cuts my lifeline in half, I was addicted to the nicotine and this new weed got too many chemicals and too risky to play with my mental! https://t.co/NYAJ9BzJ6e — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 16, 2023

“No More Parties” rapper Coi Leray is also joining Snoop after writing, “Igh ima start Monday Let’s do this!” in a post on her Instagram story. In another post, she continued, “Ima quit after Thanksgiving.”

NEW ADDITION

While many celebrities appeared to back up Snoop’s decision to put down the “smoke,” rapper Daz Dillinger urged him to go even further than that. In response to the news, Snoop’s younger cousin dropped a comment that read, “What about snorting give that up to.”

Dillinger hasn’t clarified what he meant by “snorting” but plenty of fans appeared to have connected the dots back to harder drugs. One X user tweeted, “I said it once an ima say it again you would be surprised at how many ppl YOU kno that enjoy a lil nose candy.”

There were also a few comments that shamed the former Dogg Pound member for outing his own flesh and blood — if his claims are true. One person wrote, “This is why ppl don’t f–-k with family now. Smfh that’s crazy bc what he is known for doing odd weed they probably go hand in hand for him. Maybe he is but wtf this was so unnecessary.”

This why ppl don't fukk with family now. Smfh that's crazy bc what he is known for doing odd weed they probably go hand in hand for him. Maybe he is but wtf this was so unnecessary!! https://t.co/3CLQOCYJSR — WonderWomanSP (@1derWomanDijah) November 17, 2023

Snoop and his younger cousin haven’t always seen eye to eye in the past. Back in 2013, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” lyricist revealed having to cut Dillinger off after the record producer went against him. Snoop never voiced exactly what the “All I Need” rapper did that stabbed him in the back.

“I had to cut out family members. Me and my cousin Daz fell out before,” Snoop told A$AP Rocky on episode 20 of Noisey’s “Back & Forth” segment.

He continued, “I put you in the game. And you go against me? But that’s what the laws of the game do. It puts you in a position to where sometimes you have to have these types of situations to see who really ’posed to be there.”

Last year, Snoop announced that he was expanding his business ventures into the weed industry by launching his own weed company, Death Row Cannabis. While his news was met with supportive responses, the Instagram account for DRC is no longer up and running.