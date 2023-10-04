‘I Can’t See Right Now’: Ed Sheeran Got So High the First Time He Smoked with Snoop Dogg That He Temporarily Went Blind

Ed Sheeran was a guest on the Oct. 2 episode of the “Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend” podcast, where he and the former late-night talk show host talked about his music icons and what inspired him to make his latest “Autumn Variations.”

While conversing, Sheeran asked O’Brien if he had any stories about any celebrities he got really high with. O’Brien said that weed isn’t really his drug of choice, so he asked Sheeran the same question. The 32-year-old answered his question with a story about the time he got high with “The Doggfather.”

Sheeran said that he, his wife, and his mother-in-law went to a Snoop Dogg concert in Melbourne, Australia. Sheeran said he was also there with “Gladiator” actor Russell Crowe, who is close with the Long Beach-born rapper.

According to Sheeran, when Snoop and Crowe get together, they often partake in “smoke-offs,” and one took place that evening in Snoop’s dressing room.

Ed Sheeran claims that he got so high with Snoop Dogg he temporarily lost his eyesight. (Photo: @teddysphotos/Instagram)

“They’re just [going] blunt, for blunt, for blunt, for blunt,” Sheeran said tells O’Brien. The singer shared that he doesn’t really smoke at all but didn’t want to pass up the opportunity to say, “I smoked with Snoop Dogg.”

“So I was kinda having this conversation with him,” Sheeran continues. “I was like, ‘This is good, like a good memory.’ I’m having a conversation. I’m drinking my wine, blah blah blah. And he’s like, ‘Do you want some?’ and I was like, ‘OK, now’s the time.’”

Sheeran said that he had some of Snoop’s weed and initially didn’t feel anything was wrong. However, after taking more hits, Sheeran says, “I just remember looking at him and being like, ‘I can’t see right now.’”

Conan hilariously began laughing, and listeners found Sheeran’s experience equally as amusing.

“What was he thinking was going to happen when you dare smoke with Snoop… you alright, mate,” a social media user wrote.

“Boy, you a rookie tryna smoke with a Big League smoker,” said another.

“Don’t play with Snoop Dogg,” chimed a fan.

O’Brien also had a Snoop story, but instead of getting high with the rapper, Snoop got the comedian’s audience high.

As a guest of “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” in the late ’90s or early 2000s, the “Nuthin’ But a G Thang” rapper and his entourage entered their dressing room, which was adjoined to the studio, and engaged in a smoke session.

“What I don’t know is they’re all just smoking so much pot so intensely in this room, and it’s getting filtered in through, I’m not kidding, Studio 6A.” O’Brien said, adding that he knew something was up when the crowd laughed at the setups for his jokes.

“The crowd was getting like high,” O’Brien added. “And then you could smell it. And we were like, this is ille[gal], this is wrong on so many levels.” O’Brien said the situation was messed up, but he couldn’t do anything because everyone would just be OK with it since it was Snoop.