Snoop Dogg’s Prayers That Suge Knight Finds Peace Triggers His Former Label Boss to Suggest His Wife of 27 Years Had an Affair During Hawaiian Getaway

Snoop Dogg is not a fan of the salacious hip-hop stories his former label boss, Suge Knight, has been sharing on his new podcast, “Collect Call.” The show premiered last year on Halloween; however, Knight’s eyebrow-raising account of Tupac Shakur’s murder, how Snoop beat his infamous 1996 murder case, and more have kept listeners engaged through 11 episodes thus far.

The latest, titled “The Fight,” fuels rampant rumors of leading Black entertainers like Russell Simmons, Andre Harrell, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and others being involved in scandalous sexual behavior.

When a VLAD TV post sharing an article about Knight’s accusations crossed Snoop’s Instagram timeline, he could not help but comment on the hot topic. “Smh I’m praying for that brother that he finds peace,” wrote the West Coast rap legend in the comments.

Suge Knight hits back at Snoop Dogg praying he finds peace with cheating allegations about rapper’s wife, Shante Broadus. (Photos: @officialsugeknight/Instagram, @boss_ladyent/Instagram)

Others responded with remarks about Suge such as “he’s inside miserable so he trying to kick up some dust but know one is listening” and “Snoop you doing all that talking, but was scared of him during his prime. Suge had your a– crip walking for your life. Dnt try to clown that man while he in prison because you know stuff would’ve went different in the 90s.”

The rapper and the label executive’s relationship began when Snoop was signed to Death Row Records, which released his debut album, “Doggystyle,” in 1993. His time on the roster, which included Tupac Shakur and label co-founder Dr. Dre, was short-lived, as he left in 1997 following the death of Tupac amid West and East Coast rivalries.

Snoop stated in a previous interview that after being cleared of a deadly gang-related shooting — for which Knight claims he helped keep the rapper out of jail — he was met with pushback as he attempted to shed some of his gangster persona. The two men would spend years locked in a feud, though by 2016 it seemed their issues had been put to rest, at least temporarily.

Show the agreement or proof of payment and I'll shut up!!! Bet you can't!!! #Deathrow #snoopdogg pic.twitter.com/sfnIxEDeO5 — Suge Knight (@sugeknight) February 7, 2024

In a 2019 “Boy Boy’s Neighborhood” interview, Snoop said, “I love that man. He changed my life, and that gets overshadowed by the negative energy projected by him and the stupid s—t he did when he was in the streets. And the picture that they paint, as far as half the man, but if you know the whole man, there was more greatness in him than anything. He just didn’t have a chance to highlight that.”

However, his recent prayer comment did not sit well with Knight, who is currently serving a 28-year sentence in a California prison for the 2015 killing of a man in Los Angeles. He retaliated on X with a screenshot of his former artist’s remark. “Show the agreement or proof of payment and I’ll shut up!!! Bet you can’t!!!” Knight wrote, seemingly addressing Snoop’s ownership of Death Row Records.

You pray for me Snoop Dogg!!! Okay I'll pray your wife stop going to Hawaii with other men!!!!#snoopdog #bosslady pic.twitter.com/2QwvdrmjVR — Suge Knight (@sugeknight) February 7, 2024

The 16-time Grammy nominee purchased the label in 2023, a move that Knight has been critical of on his podcast. He ramped up his jabs at the rapper, which then made matters more personal. “You pray for me Snoop Dogg!!! Okay I’ll pray your wife stop going to Hawaii with other men!!!!” he wrote in a post that showed Shante Broadus, Snoop’s wife of 27 years, with another man in Hawaii.

While it is unclear who the unidentified man in the photo is, spectators shared their theories. “He has to be her spiritual healer or something,” tweeted a user. Someone else defended Shante, writing, “Didn’t he have a whole ass baby on her ? Hasn’t he been caught cheating since then? SHE CANT GO TO HAWAII?? Wooooowwwww.”

The couple, who share three adult children and 12 grandchildren, have addressed infidelity rumors in the past. Snoop has another son, Julian Broadus, with Laurie Helmond, who was born in 1998, months after he married Shante.

In 2021, Snoop acknowledged he had put his wife “through so much” when he declared her as the only person fit to oversee his legacy when he passes. She also currently serves as Snoop’s manager.