‘You’re Not Allowed to Speak Highly of Any Man Other Than Nick’: Bre Tiesi, Fifth Mother of Nick Cannon’s Children, Claims Michael B. Jordan Wasn’t That Good In Bed

One of the mothers of Nick Cannon’s 11 children decided to spill some tea about the bedroom antics of another popular actor.

Bre Tiesi recently claimed during the seventh season of Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” that she was intimate with “Creed” actor Michael B. Jordan. Unfortunately, her recollection of their time together was somewhat short of fantastic.

The mother of Cannon’s eighth child, son Legendary, was hooked up to a lie detector during the “Selling Sunset” two-hour reunion, which dropped on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Tiesi was put on the spot after she was asked if Jordan was “good in bed.”

“I’m gonna be in so much trouble,” she stated before declaring, “no.”

Once the gasps, screams, and laughter from her cast mates died down, the instructor held up his thumb to confirm, “That’s true.”

“Oh no, he’s not my hall pass anymore,” said host Tan France.

“I’m sorry babe,” Tiesi stated. “S–t crushed a lot of girls’ dreams today.”

Hollywood Unlocked shared the news about the influencer’s interaction on Instagram, where many commenters seemed to be unimpressed with her revelation.

A few handlers even accused Tiesi of not turning Jordan on enough so that he could give her a good performance. One person wrote, “I mean every female don’t have that grip game so are you embarrassing him boo or yourself?” Another said, “It’s okay We know you’re not allowed to speak highly of any man other than Nick…”

There were a few other comments that brought up Cannon and Jordan’s ex-girlfriend, Lori Harvey. One comment read, “Now ppl gone think this why Lori left I pray before Lori goes she drop a book. I wanna know soo bad.”

Harvey and Jordan dated for nearly two years before calling it quits for unknown reasons that have never been confirmed by either party.

The 32-year-old Tiesi revealed that she had been intimate with Jordan while speaking to her co-stars Chrishell Stause, Amanda Smith, and Emma Hernan during episode 1 of the current season.

After Stause asked the group of ladies who’d they sleep with if they were given the chance, Smith eagerly stated that her dream one-night stand would be with the “Fruitvale Station” star.

“I could do that, and I’ve done that,” Tiesi confessed. While she didn’t state the timeline of their rendezvous encounter, she added, “I’ve slept with all of my favorites.”

After the shocking confession, Tiesi told “Entertainment Tonight” in an interview that she had no idea the cameras were on and filming.

“We were all having girl talk and we were sitting but they were resetting cameras and it wasn’t a conversation that was technically [being filmed],” she told the outlet.

Tiesi and Cannon welcomed their first child together in July 2022. While the two might have an untraditional relationship, fans are certain that she’s his “favorite” to spend time with out of all six five women.