‘Khujo Ain’t Back Down or Nothing’: Big Boi Shares ‘Legendary’ Story of the Time Boxing Champ Mike Tyson Confronted Goodie Mob Rapper Khujo

Big Boi says that former professional boxer Mike Tyson once confronted Goodie Mob rapper Khujo over his lyrics on OutKast’s 1998 hit “Y’all Scared.”

The hip-hop pioneer shared the shocking story during an interview with rapper JID for Rolling Stone’s “Musicians On Musicians” segment this month.

On the track from OutKast’s album “Aquemini,” Khujo rapped the lyrics, “Heat’ll make anything move/ Even Tyson, can get laid down, with this tool.” But the six-time heavyweight boxing champion was apparently not thrilled with the reference.

(From left) Big Boi, Mike Tyson, rapper Khujo. (Photos: @bigboi/Instagram, @miketyson/Instagram, @khujogoodie/Instagram)

Big Boi recalled the confrontation and noted that Khujo didn’t back down despite being confronted by the former heavyweight boxing champion. JID noted that the two men were about the same size at the time.

“Khujo was like most feared back then. His cadence … his thought process was just different,” said Big Boi at the 9:40 time mark.

“Man, let me tell you, Tyson walked up on Khujo at the BET Awards or some award show, ‘And whatchu wanna say?’” he said. JID replied, “They ’bout the same size.”

“Oh yeah, but Tyson got a lot more fights in his belt,” said Big Boi, “but Khujo ain’t back down or nothing. He was just like, ‘Yeah, folk. Yeah, folk’ … but Mike Tyson was like, ‘You had said something about me?’”

“That’s legendary,” added JID, before the Outkast rapper claimed that some stories are best kept “under wraps.”

Big Boi and JID’s full interview it out now.

