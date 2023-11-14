‘She Might Not Remember All the Words, But She Remembers How to Put That Glam On’: Patti LaBelle Debuts Stunning New Hairstyle and Fans Are Obsessed

Patti LaBelle is not just a singing legend, but she’s also a beauty and style connoisseur.

The 79-year-old Philadelphian native became a trending topic on social media after a recent video showed her wearing a ruffle-sleeved blouse as she sprayed what appears to be perfume on herself.

Fans say Patti LaBelle is “aging gracefully” after she debuts new look. (Photos: @mspattilabelle/Instagram)

In the video, LaBelle’s hair can be seen styled in a deep side-parted arrangement with her edges meticulously swooped to the gods. Philly hairstylist, Shakeya Miles, known as @crazy_hands on Instagram, is responsible for slaying LaBelle’s hair.

The popular beautician often styles the “Mama I Want to Sing” actress’s hair and frequently uploads her work on Instagram.

“Ms. Patti,” an unknown voice can be heard saying as Myles filmed the “If Only You Knew” artist. As LaBelle turned toward the camera, she was seen gorgeously rocking a full glam of makeup which included dark eyeliner, long lashes, and a natural lip.

“Oh, you look so pretty,” Myles continued before LaBelle gave a large smile to the camera.

It wasn’t long before the nine-second clip appeared on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page, where many users were taken aback by LaBelle’s ageless beauty.

A few fan comments include, “Out here smelling like White Diamond aging gracefully at 79,” “Auntie lace slayed better then the young thangz,” and “She found the fountain and hid it man.”

– never a game with Auntie Patti. pic.twitter.com/rTxglon5kU — Rob Milton (@therobmilton) November 11, 2023

There was another comment that read, “She might not remember all the words, but she remembers how to put that s–t on.” The snide compliment referred to LaBelle’s public hiccup when she stumbled over the words to the late Tina Turner’s song “The Best.”

To honor Turner’s legacy, LaBelle decided to belt the popular tune in front of a large audience at the BET Awards this past June. Although things started on a high note, LaBelle quickly fumbled her performance by messing up the Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll’s popular hit.

After moans and groans from the audience, the sweet potato pie guru suggested that she couldn’t “see the words” because the teleprompter was blocked by a section of audience members. “I don’t know, I’m trying y’all,” she expressed.

Despite her try, the “Godmother of Soul” ended up adding her own twist to Turner’s song and powered through the performance as only she knows best — with “a little tweak” here and there, as stated during an interview with “Entertainment Tonight.”

“It meant no matter what voice I’m in — I’m hoarse, I have a cold – but whatever, I had to, I was giving it up for Tina Turner ‘cause she’s simply the best,” said LaBelle. “So you heard a little tweak every now and then out there, but I love her, and I did my best.”

Over the weekend, LaBelle teamed up with rapper Cardi B for a new holiday campaign involving both of their food brands. Cardi is the current founder of her vodka-infused whipped cream, Whipshots, while LaBelle produces several food items from her own shop “Patti’s Good Life.”

According to @pattisgoodlife via Instagram, fans can expect a new YouTube video of Patti and Cardi cheffing it up every day this week!

