Ed Lover Says He’s Owed $450,000 In Wild Story About Mike Tyson’s ‘Jealous’ Manager Stealing a Bentley That the Boxing Champ Gifted Him

Ed Lover has a wild story about how, unbeknownst to him, he temporarily became the owner of a Bentley thanks to Mike Tyson.

The former “Yo! MTV Raps” host rehashed the story in a recent chat with Atlanta Black Star, walking back over some of the memorable moments of his career.

The story began with him recollecting running into Tyson at New York’s now-defunct Nell’s Nightclub, which happened to be having a dry night. In hindsight, Tyson’s proposition that they go to the Q Club in Queens, where “the Jamaican b—ches be at,” was a missed sign of foreshadowing for how the rest of the night would pan out.

Ed Lover reveals the wild story behind Mike Tyson’s manager stealing the Bentley the boxer gifted him after a night of clubbing. (Photos: Edlover/Instagram; Miketyson/Instagram.)

“I’m like bet, let’s go. Let me get my car. We get my car and I’mma follow you. ‘No, f—k your car! Get in the car with me,’” recalled Ed. “Now, if anybody knows, you don’t want to ride with Mike Tyson. So I tried everything. ‘I’mma get my car it’s right there,’” he said. Still, Tyson was insistent that they ride together. “‘F—k your car! Get in the car.’ Bet. I get in the car.”

He recalled whoever was riding shotgun being ordered to get into another car so that only he and the athlete were the only ones in Tyson’s whip.

The story continued, “We get on the highway, Mike is doing probably like 120 miles an hour, bro. He’s blowing, I’m holding on…he blowing lights. We get on the highway from Manhattan we flying to Queens. We get in front of the Q Club, no valet parking, just a parking lot across the street. We pull up like 10 cars deep. Mike jumps out the car. I get out the car. He tells the guy, ‘Park my s—t. Park all this s—t. Just park it. Man, I got you.’”

“The Hangover” actor was dressed in a Sergio Tacchini tracksuit with a hooded mink coat and FILA sneakers, attire that was not in alignment with the venue’s dress code, something Ed optimistically hoped would not be an issue when they made it to the entrance.

“Who ain’t gon’ let Mike Tyson in the club? We get to the front door, the guy at the front door…’I can’t let him in. He ain’t dressed right.’ I’m like yo it’s the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world…you gotta let him in,’” said Ed.

After narrowly dodging a heated scene between Tyson and a woman who called out his outfit for not being up to snuff, they finessed their way in thanks to Ed’s relationship with the owner, who asked that the athlete and his crew come in through the side door.

Tyson made the pass worthwhile, as he bought out the bar for the night. The radio personality and crew stumbled out of the club at 4 a.m., and again, the night took another turn.

Fat Joe Recalls Mike Tyson Offering Luxury Cars And $500,000 Because He Wanted “To Keep Remy Ma!” 👀😳 [Via: @hotboxinpodcast] pic.twitter.com/L6X61yGQgc — The Info Spot (@TheInfoSpot) September 20, 2022

“Everybody’d f—ked up. I look at him like, ‘Alright, Mike, man, what we doing? I gotta — you gotta take me back to the city. I gotta go get my car. ‘Nah, I can’t do that. I got s—t to do tomorrow,’” Ed said Tyson replied.

“I’m like, ‘Mike, I rode with you. Have one of your boys or somebody take me back to get my car,’” said the former MTV VJ. Iron Mike shut him down again, but not without providing a resolution. “He said, ‘Don’t ya moms live out here?’ I said yeah. He threw me the keys. ‘Take the car.’”

Ed recalled drunkenly parking the Bentley and setting the alarm once he made it to his mom’s home. But his paranoia about something happening to the vehicle led him to pull it into the backyard. A week had gone by and Tyson still hadn’t retrieved his vehicle.

“Three weeks go by nobody has come to get this car,” so he started driving it like it was his. Months later, Tyson’s manager, John Horne, reached out to say he would have someone pick it up. “Fifteen years later, I’m in Vegas, I’m at Tao, and I look at the bar, and there’s Mike Tyson standing there at the bar by himself,” recalled Ed.

The two men reminisced on all their unforgettable outings, including the night in Queens. “‘Remember that night I gave you that Bentley?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘You know I gave you that car, right?’ I said, ‘What?’ ‘Yeah, I gave it to you. You never asked me for s—t. I wanted you to have something nice. … I used to give everybody cars. John and them came and got it, right?’

I said, ‘Yeah, John and them came and got it.’ He said, ‘Yeah, they was jealous.’ I said, ‘Mike if I ever see them motherf—hers again, them motherf—hers owe me 450,000 f—king dollars.’ And that’s how I got a Bentley from Mike Tyson I ain’t know that he gave to me.”

Needless to say, Ed still hasn’t received the money, but he has a a good story to tell.