Black & Streaming: From ‘Stephen Curry: Underrated’ to Big Boi’s ‘Big RV Remix,’ Here Are 12 Movies and Television Series to Watch This Weekend

TGIF, Thank God it’s Friday! The week is almost over, and fans are looking for fresh new film and television releases to watch this weekend. Well, ABS has got you covered!

This week’s What to Watch list has tons to watch whether you’re looking for laughter, animation, mystery, comedy, or history for all age groups.

First on the list is a new documentary about one of the most underestimated athletes in the NBA, “Stephen Curry: Underrated.” It will give viewers a full scope of his personal life and basketball career.

Stephen Curry after winning the 2022 NBA Championships. (Photo: @stephcurry/Instagram) Janice Faison and Big Boi on “Big RV Remix.” (Photo: @bigboi/Instagram)

Meanwhile, futuristic sci-fi lovers will enjoy series like “Supa Team 4,” which marks Netflix’s first original African-American animated series, or other picks such as “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire.”

Marvel fans have been enjoying Samuel L. Jackson‘s suit game in the Disney+ series, “Secret Invasions.” Meanwhile, history buffs will appreciate the storytelling in the true story of Emmett “Till,” which was robbed of several Oscar nominations.

“Unfortunately, my film, Till, was not nominated,” Whoopi Goldberg told Entertainment Weekly. The Academy Board member doubles as a producer for the film and plays Emmett’s grandmother, Alma. “But we do want to congratulate all the nominees, because many of them have been here and it’s wonderful to say congrats, so that’s what we’ll do.”

There are also new movies starting Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, and new series such as season three of “Sweet Magnolias,” and the Eva Marcille-led “All The Queen’s Men.”

And for a special treat, tune into Big RV Remix, hosted by Outkast’s Big Boi and his business partner, Janice Faison. It’s something like MTV’s “Pimp My Ride,” but instead of cars, the funny duo are renovating oversized RVs.

Check out this list of new movies and TV shows hitting streaming services this weekend.

Apple TV

Stephen Curry: Underrated (2023) This captivating documentary follows the rise of Golden State Warriors Player Stephen Curry from his early basketball years in high school to his success since being drafted in the top 10 of the NBA draft. It also details his family life with his wife, Ayesha Curry, and their three children, while explaining why he’s viewed as one of the most underrated players in the league.

Amazon Prime

Till (2022) This film tells the tragic story of Emmett Till, which helped mobilize the civil rights movement. His death brought nationwide attention to the racial injustice and violence that took place in Money, Mississippi. In August 1955, the 14-year-old Chicago Black boy who was staying with relatives in Mississippi for the summer, was brutalized by white men who dragged him out of bed, beaten, and shot in the head for allegedly flirting with a white woman at a local grocery store. The movie tells the story from the perspective of his mother, Mamie Till-Bradley, played by Danielle Deadwyler.

BET+

All the Queen’s Men (Season 3) Eva Marcille is back in the BET+ original series as Marilyn “Madam” DeVille, a powerful businesswoman who runs a high-class male strip club. This season she finds herself going up against a “formidable opponent.” The show was created by Christian Keyes, who also stars in the show based on his book “Ladies Night.”

Disney+

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire (2023) Oscar-winning director Peter Ramsey executive produced this action-packed futuristic series inspired by African history and storytelling. The 10-part animated series has imagination, culture and presents unique African perspectives.

Secret Invasion (2023) Fans on social media have deemed the “Harvest” fifth episode of the Marvel show, starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, as one of the best episodes. He struggles to find supportive allies among people he once called friends. The limited series also stars Don Cheadle, Charlene Woodard, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Carme Ejogo, and more. The first three episodes are also available on Hulu.

HBO Max

Full Circle (2023) Zazie Beetz stars in the crime drama that begins with a botched kidnapping that results in a police investigation. The first two episodes follow a crime boss who orders the kidnapping and murder of the grandson of a celebrity chef. Two recently released episodes will add more details to the story of what allegedly occurred.

Hulu

Big RV Remix (2023) Outkast rapper Big Boi teamed up with his business partner and former assistant Janice Faison for a show about flipping worn-out and boring RVs into unique luxury rides for families, couples and business owners. Jenna acts as the main designer, while Big Boi brings his signature flair and expertise. Some RVs were transformed into grocery shops, luxury barbershops, spas, and more. Shaquille O’Neal makes an appearance in the tenth episode as the duo make their biggest investment by renovating the NBA legend’s RV.

Netflix

Supa Team 4 (2023) We’re also excited about the streaming platform’s first African-American superhero animated series about four teens living in the futuristic version of Lusaka, also known as the capital of Zambia. In the eight-episode show, the girls are on a mission to save the world while finding a balance between being superheroes, doing homework, and living their teenage lives.

Sweet Magnolias (2023) Heather Headley is back for season 3 of the popular series, also starring JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Brooke Elliott. It follows three middle-aged women who help each other as best friends to navigate their family lives, relationships, marriages, and more.

They Cloned Tyrone (2023) Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris, and John Boyega play an unlikely trio in the sci-fi mystery thriller as they work to get to the bottom of a government cloning experiment and conspiracy. The film’s cast is ironic, considering fans have conspired about Foxx’s health issues for months since he was hospitalized in April. The Academy Award winner plays a smooth, fast-talking pimp named Slick Charles, Parris plays a working girl named Yo-Yo, and Boyega plays Fontaine.

Peacock

Hart to Heart (Season 3) Comedian Kevin Hart is joined by “Insecure” creator and media mogul Issa Rae as she talks about her career trajectory. Specifically, she talked about her YouTube series “The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl,” whose second season was funded by Pharrell Williams. Rae also chats about her “access” to other media powerhouses such as Ava DuVernay, Shonda Rhimes, and more. Meanwhile, Hart and billionaire investor and “Shark Tank” judge Mark Cuban exchange tips for success while discussing how they both passed on an opportunity to invest in Uber before it became what it is now.

Starz