‘I’m Part of the Package:’ Sheree Zampino Revisits Apology Jada Pinkett Smith Gave Her After Jada Began Dating Will Smith

Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and the mother of his firstborn son, Sheree Zampino, are getting real about the earlier years of their friendship. Although rocky initially, the two ladies shared how they could make the best out of an uncomfortable situation.

The revelation occurred during a recent episode of “Red Table Talk,” where Sheree filled in for Jada’s co-host and daughter, Willow Smith, who is currently out on tour, alongside mom Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Norris.

“We have developed a really nice sisterhood,” the “Set It Off” star said during the October episode. “But it hasn’t been easy along the way,” adding that “sometimes we did have to fake it to make it.” Jada also admitted that navigating the new territory of a blended family without any “Blueprint” had its own difficulties, stating, “For me, it really was just about maturity. Not understanding the marital dynamic.”

The “Menace II Society” star said she thought all would be OK “‘if divorce papers are sent and people are over it, then this is done.’ Guess what? It ain’t never done … So that was my biggest misconception — that this woman is part of this family.”

Her perception was further challenged after she realized that while Sheree and Will may be over, that didn’t mean Sheree would vanish from the picture. “So that was my biggest misconception and that this woman is a part of this family. It’s like not only taking on Trey, but Sheree was coming along, too,” Jada explained. Sheree chimed in, stating, “I’m part of the package.”

Jada also revealed that the reality star didn’t have time to adjust to her new circumstance before Jada appeared. Reflecting on that moment, she said, “I would have definitely taken a beat as far as putting myself within the dynamic of you guys. Let’s give this a year. Let’s let you two just flesh out whatever y’all have to figure out.”

Still, it would take some time, two years, before she could fully grasp an understanding of what Sheree might’ve been going through. She ultimately apologized to Sheree, thanking the star for admitting her fault.

Will initially spoke on the matter back during a 2018 episode, making it clear that while he and Jada never had an affair, soon after the first night something in him changed.

“I had to get up from dinner when I had a realization that I wasn’t with the person I was supposed to be with,” he explained. “I was sitting in a stall, and I was crying and laughing uncontrollably, and I knew [Pinkett Smith] was the woman I was supposed to be with, but I was never getting divorced. … I went back out, sat down with Sheree, and started going back on with my life.”

He continued, “I remember I was like, ‘I’m gonna sign the divorce papers.’ … I literally walked right out from there; I called Jada. I said, ‘Hey Jada, what’s up? It’s Will.’ She said, ‘Hey, how you doing?’ I said, ‘Good, are you seeing anybody?’ She said, ‘Uh, no,’ and I said, ‘Cool, you’re seeing me now.’”