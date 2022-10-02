‘That Is What Grown Folks Do’: ‘Married to Medicine’ Star Quad Webb Reacts to Ex-husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford’s Engagement, Fans Chime In

Former “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Gregory Lunceford took fans by surprise on Sept. 28 after he and a woman he has been dating, who goes by the name of Tea, revealed that they were engaged.

Lunceford was formerly married to Quad Webb. The pair, whose relationship was heavily documented on the hit Bravo series, were married from 2012 to 2018 after Webb filed for divorce following alleged infidelity on Lunceford’s part. Lunceford and Webb’s divorce would ultimately be finalized in 2019.

Former “Married to Medicine” star Gregory Lunceford reveals in a compilation video that he is engaged. @sweet_tea_shhha/Instagram

In the Instagram post shared on Tea and Lunceford’s respective accounts, the pair were seen enjoying a getaway from an undisclosed location. In the compilation video accompanied by Tevin Campbell’s “I’m Ready” song, Tea and Lunceford participated in several activities, including RTV’ing and relaxing at the beach.

One clip also showcased Lunceford getting down on one knee and asking Tea for her hand in marriage. In addition to the recording, Tea wrote the caption, “He said it’s time to take it to the next level #Engaged.”

As Lunceford’s ex-wife Webb caught wind of the news, the 42-year-old expressed how happy she was for the pair. She wrote, “Just beautiful congratulations. May God bless you both with all the desires of your hearts.”

Tea and Gregory Lunceford (left) and Quad Webb (right). (Photos: @gregorylunceford/ Instagram, @absolutelyquad/ Instagram)

Fans were split on the reality star’s reaction to the news.

“im not that mature but congratulations you feel me.”

“One thing Quad ain’t never been is a hater! Love her for it!”

“That is what grown folks do. They have both truly moved on. They just weren’t the right match.”

Other fans brought up how Tea physically favored “M2M” star Toya Bush-Harris.

Toya Bush-Harris (left), Gregory Lunceford’s fiancée Tea and Lunceford (right). (Photos: @toyabushharris/Instagram, @gregorylunceford/Instagram)

“She literally looks like Toya!”

“I thought this was Toya.”

“She look like her and Toya got the same mama and different daddies.”

Among the previous responses, others sent well-wishes to the couple. One wrote, “Dr. Gregg looking good. Congratulations to them.” Another said, “Yasssss DR G. Congrats. You deserve happiness.” A third social media user stated, “Congrats, they look so happy.”