‘She Don’t Ever Wear Stuff Like This’: Angela Simmons Shocks Fans After Hitting the Town In Black Lingerie Amid Yo Gotti Breakup Rumors

Angela Simmons‘ new look has fans turning heads after she shared pictures on Instagram just before heading out on the town.

Simmons shared the sexy shots on Nov. 9 of herself wearing nothing but black see-thorough lingerie. She sported a criss-cross see-through lace bra and see-through black lace fabric resembling a dress paired with black panties.

Angela Simmons poses in lingerie before a night out on the town. (Photo: @angelasimmons/Instagram)

The post was captioned, “Nights like these. @frankyraw.”

Simmons has been dating rapper Yo Gotti, and the two attended the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards together back in September. However, fans speculated that the couple was having problems due to their body language. A few noticed that “She looks uncomfortable and he look too tight,” while posing for photos.

After photos of Simmons in lingerie were shared on The Shade Room’s Instagram page, where fans speculated that the couple had broken up.

“Her & Yo Gotti definitely called it quits,” wrote one fan.

“U still with whatsaname or naw,” asked another. “Never let a man make you feel like you got to show your body because y’all don broke up,” added one fan. “Why everytime a female goes through a breakup. Her response is to get naked on social media,” noted another.

“You can tell that n—a did something cuz she don’t EVER wear sh-t like this she STEPPING”

“She don’t EVER wear stuff like this.”

More photos of Simmons at Lori Harvey’s launch event in California to celebrate her collection with PrettyLitleThing were shared by Fashion Bomb Daily. In the comments, one person said, “I would only wear this for my man.”

Fans would say that Gotti manifested his relationship with Simmons after giving her a shoutout on his 2015 song, “Down in the DM.” “I just follow Angela Simmons, I got a crush on Angela Simmons.”

It wasn’t until last January that the duo confirmed they were dating and seemed to be enjoying each other’s company in the music video for “The One” by Yo Gotti and DJ Drama. In May, Simmons bought Gotti a Black Tesla at his birthday party in the Philippines.

The couple was also together in Turks and Caicos while celebrating Simmons’ birthday in September. Gotti surprised Simmons with several dozen pink flowers, and she shared pictures with her fans on Instagram.

lol Yo Gotti really cheated on Angelia after making a whole damn song about her. This right here tells you men really ain’t shit☠️ — hermi💎 (@hermonkahsay) November 9, 2023

According to YouTuber Kiki’s Tea, Gotti allegedly cheated on Simmons with an ex and she was completely blindsided. The rapper also reportedly dumped her to get back with his ex known as “Nurse.” However, neither party has confirmed a breakup or any of the rumors circulating online.

