‘Something Is Off’: Fans Notice Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti’s ‘Awkward’ Body Language at the VMAs

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti’s photo-op on the pink carpet caught the attention of critics who deemed their interaction as “awkward.”

The new rising it couple stood beside each other at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards while paparazzi flashed their camera lights every which way.

Fans question Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti’s ‘chemistry’ due to their “awkward” posing at the 2023 MTV VMA Awards. (Photo: @angelasimmons/Instagram)

In a video shared to @fashionbombdaily’s page via Instagram, Simmons stunted in a custom crystal gown with two side slits that went above her waist. She accessorized the ensemble by carrying a tiny, silver globe-like handbag and minimal silver jewelry.

Gotti was also dripped out in crystals as he rocked an expensive black Balmain baseball jacket with black slacks to match.

At the start of the recording, Simmons and Gotti are seen stiffly standing side-by-side. They soon part ways to receive solo shots before coming back together. Once reunited, the Memphis rapper wrapped his arm around his boo thang while they smized directly at the camera.

Several fans seemed to notice, and shortly called out, the tensed-up body language that Simmons and Gotti appeared to have.

“The body language is always so awkward.”



A few commenters blamed the couple’s absence of expressions and movement on their chosen apparel.

“She looks uncomfortable and he look too tight.”

“They’re such a cute couple .. However, They look so much more comfortable together in COMFORT CLOTHING! Sir.. your stylist didn’t get it right this time. Nice but not flattering.. On you.”

“Hmmmmm something is off with the posing and body language. They are still cute together.”

“Angela looks good Gotti jacket def too tight tho..he gon marry her watch.”

Photos of the couple were soon reposted on The Shade Room’s Instagram page, where one commenter questioned their romantic chemistry.

“They both look uncomfortable and stiff. I see no chemistry.”

Simmons and Gotti’s romantic spark has often been examined since revealing their relationship on social media back in January.

Since then fans have made it their mission to analyze every stare, hand gesture, and body movement Gotti and Simmons make in every photo or video upload. Still, the two have managed to ignore the critics and share whatever images they enjoy.

But it appears that Simmons caught wind of the online commentary and decided to hit back at critics by sharing new photos of them on her Instagram with the caption, “Chemistry & unstoppable ambition.”

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons at the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/xn0tyAWRSG — The Real Jay (@ItsDaRealJay) September 13, 2023

While there are many side-eye givers and doubters, the majority of their fan base fawns over their fairytale love. The 35-year-old has also gushed over her out-of-the-blue romance with Gotti, who has voiced having a crush on her for the past eight years.

In a recent interview on “Big Tigger Morning Show,” the mom of one described the “Rake It Up” rapper as one of her “biggest inspirations.”



“We just get each other. He’s a hustler,” she shared. “I love watching him. He inspires me to do better, be better and, you know, I’m just, I’m really happy with him. I think he’s a great person. Not think, I know.”

Gotti has also been vocal about his love for Simmons through his lyrics. Last month the CMG Records CEO dropped a new 10-track project that featured a two-minute love declaration for Simmons called “The One.”

Though Gotti and Simmons became an official couple this year, it can be inferred that this relationship has been brewing ever since Gotti rapped about wanting Simmons in his 2016 hit “Down In the DM.”

Many even crowned the 42-year-old as the manifestation King for bringing to fruition his interest in having Simmons as his girlfriend.

READ MORE AT ATLANTA BLACK STAR.