‘We Just Get Each Other’: Angela Simmons Gushes Over Yo Gotti’s Hustler Mentality, Says the Rapper Has a Good Relationship with Her Son, Sutton

Angela Simmons has been hot and heavy with Yo Gotti since confirming their relationship on Instagram in January. Now the 35-year-old entrepreneur isn’t holding back when it comes to sharing the things she loves most about him.

Angela Simmons gushes over her relationship with Yo Gotti in a new interview. (Pictured: @angelasimmons/Instagram)

Simmons stopped by WVEE-FM V-103’s “Big Tigger Morning Show,” broadcast from Atlanta on Friday, Feb. 4, where she gushed over her rapper beau. “I just feel like he’s one of my biggest inspirations,” she shared.

The mother of one continued, “We just get each other. He’s a hustler. I love watching him. He inspires me to do better, be better and, you know, I’m just, I’m really happy with him. I think he’s a great person. Not think, I know.”

When asked if she saw marriage in their future, Simmons noted that everything is all about timing.

“Whenever,” the reality star said. “Like I mean, I love him. I’m happy; I’m in a great relationship so, yeah … I’m happy, like I’m cool, like I learn in life just to go with the pace of where you at, like I just don’t think anything; you don’t have to rush anything. When things are meant to happen, they happen.”

Simmons insists that she’s “happy,” saying she’s in no rush to walk down the aisle. However, she’s not opposed to marrying the CMG record executive.

She was then asked if her son, Sutton Tennyson, and Gotti had a good relationship, to which she replied, “Definitely.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Simmons went down memory lane to the time when the CMG label owner first admitted to having a crush on her. In the rapper’s 2016 hit, “Down In the DM,” Gotti rapped that he had a “Crush on Angela Simmons.”

“He manifested that!” wrote one fan on social media. “It takes the right man too bring out the best in you I love that for her,” said another.

According to Simmons, she trusted that Gotti’s lyrics were truthful and not just for a catchy bar.

“Yeah, I did,” she said when Tigger asked if she felt he was being “authentic.” The Memphis-born rapper recently shouted out his girlfriend for the second time in a new song titled “No Fake Love.” In the first verse, he can be heard saying, “In a Phantom with the hammer tucked (yeah), and I’m with Angela.”

Earlier this month, the 42-year-old dropped a two-minute love declaration about Simmons called “The One.” In addition to the song, Gotti included a PDA-filled music video that showed them fawning over each other, and they enjoyed various ventures.

Simmons admitted that she wasn’t searching for love when Gotti came along. “Right before I got in a relationship with him, I feel like I was just like, ‘Look, God, like I’m cool with whatever at this point.’ ”

She also suggested that she would be open to having more kids “eventually” and even joked that her 6-year-old son even joked with her that he’s giving her “two kids” for her birthday.

Come Sept. 18, Simmons will be turning 36 years old, and, as the radio hosts pointed out during the V-103 interview, it’s likely that Gotti will be going all out for his lady’s birthday.

Click here to read the full story.