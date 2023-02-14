‘She Got Her King’: Angela Simmons’ Sweet Video with Yo Gotti Has Fans Gushing Over the ‘Manifested’ Relationship

Angela Simmons‘ new Valentine’s Day video for boyfriend Yo Gotti might’ve just solidified them as Hollywood’s newest it couple.

The TV personality uploaded a 94-second montage showing the couple’s best memories.

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti. (Photo: @angelasimmons/ Instagram @yogotti/ Instagram,)

As soon as Simmons’ video began, Snoh Aalegra’s soulful single “DO 4 LOVE” started playing in the background. The videos that Simmons chose to include in her post consisted of their travels to Dubai, Paris, the Grammys, and more.

If fans recall, Simmons and Gotti ignited dating rumors after both of them uploaded photos on their Instagram Stories, revealing that they were in the same cities at the same time.

“Lover, man, best friend [red heart] #LoversDay2023,” Simmons wrote as her caption.

The Angela Cakes founder’s video received over 590,000 plays. Fans quickly filled up Simmons’ comment section and gushed over her relationship with Gotti.

“I’m soo happy for Ang this looks great for her, he looks great for her! A win is a win she got her King”



“Omg I hope yaw last forever I’m over here smiling like a proud sister blessings to yaw”



“I smiled so hard watching this. I LOVE THEM TOGETHER.”



“Yess I love this! He literally manifested what he wanted and look at y’all.”

“Got chills watching this.”

Gotti and Simmons seem to be putting to rest some claims the two weren’t happy together.

I’m still not over Yo Gotti manifesting his dream girl — Angela Simmons! #GRAMMYs #couple pic.twitter.com/sTsZy3NiGU — Morgan Murrell (@RespectThe__GAP) February 6, 2023

Earlier this month, the “Growing Up Hip Hop” star shared images of herself and the “Down In the DM” rapper as they prepared for the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

In Simmons’ two photos with Gotti, fans can see his emotionless face staring at the camera, while Simmons’ attention was seemingly placed elsewhere.

After the upload, several fans zoomed in on their facial expressions and critiqued the couple for their blank stares.

A few hours after Simmons’ first Grammy recap, she posted another series of photos that showed them smiling. Their second recap received over 190,000 more likes than the first set of photos.

In Dec. 2022, Gotti and Simmons shut down the internet after they popped out as a couple on Instagram. The 35-year-old’s photo maintained over a million likes and prompted fans to deem Gotti as the “manifestation King.”



In 2016, the Memphis, Tennessee, rapper released his hit song “Down In the DM,” where he shouted out his now-girlfriend. In the song, Gotti rapped, “And I just followed Angela. Boy, I got a crush on Angela.”



After his song’s success, Gotti continued to apply pressure on his celeb crush by commenting under one of her photos on Instagram that is no longer up. In the photo, Simmons candidly talked about her body and how she wasn’t perfect.

Underneath her post, Gotti disputed Simmons’ caption by writing, “I think u perfect [red heart].”

Fast-forward to seven years later, and it looks like Gotti’s dreams have finally come true, for Simmons appears to be madly in love with him.