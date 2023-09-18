For Angela Simmons’ 36th Birthday, Here Are Six Times She Made Fans Appreciate Her Natural Curves

Angela Simmons is taking “thirty, flirty, and thriving” to a whole new meaning. The fashion designer, reality star and woman of many talents turned 36 years old on Monday, Sept. 18.

In light of her celebratory day, ABS has taken note of the many times Simmons made the world stop and zoom in on her youthful glow and hourglass shape in footage shared online.

She’s taken things up a notch lately since dating her boyfriend, Yo Gotti, for the past few months. But fans are still left drooling anytime she shares new bikini photos or videos from their tropical vacations.

Here are the top six times Simmons left fans drooling over her flawless figure.

1. Simmons Looks Gorgeous In a Basic Crop Top and Jeans

In March, the “Growing Up Hip Hop” alum shared a montage of photos that featured her in a white T-shirt tied above her stomach and medium-washed jeans with rips right across her kneecaps.

Simmons paired the basic but fire look with a black jacket, black boots and a Prada Triangle satin mini bag with crystals. She traded her usual long black tresses in for a honey blond ‘do with two braids falling down each side.

As beautiful as the mother of one looked throughout the carousel of photos, commenters couldn’t help but zoom in on her prominent abs and toned figure. To date, the photo has attained more than 536,000 likes with over 4,000 comments. This upload is currently the most-liked post on her page.

2. Simmons Poses In a Lavender Dress

Simmons and Gotti broke the internet in January after confirming their romantic relationship. That same month, Simmons decided to double her motion by uploading a few photos of herself stunting in a gorgeous lavender cut-out maxi dress. The ensemble featured a high slit that rose all the way to Simmons’ hip bone.

Her killer figure definitely stood out, and her embellished silver open-toed heels perfectly tied the piece together.

As for her hair, Simmons decided to rock big brown curls that were styled in a side-parted look.

This post is Simmons’ second most-liked upload with more than 333,000 likes and over 3,100 comments.

3. Simmons Stuns In an Adidas Balenciaga Bodysuit

It appeared as if January was Simmons’ lucky month because her full-body shots sporting an Adidas Balenciaga ensemble from head to toe also did numbers on social media. It’s the same outfit she wore during date night with the Memphis rapper when they attended the Memphis Grizzlies versus Cleveland Cavaliers game in January.

The Angela’s Cakes founder’s post racked up more than 290,000 likes with more than 5,000 comments. This marked her largest number of comments from a solo upload.

4. Simmons Looks Out of This World Rocking a Silver Two-Piece Set

In another January post that consisted of her posing in a sexy space-like two-piece set, Simmons let fans know that she cannot be duplicated. The multifaceted entrepreneur gave fans a sneak peek at her toned body with every pose she made. She added some pizzazz to the already fashionable ensemble by wearing thigh-high leather boots.

But the drip didn’t just stop there, as Simmons was blinged out in jewelry such as rings, bracelets, a watch and an iced-out “C” chain. Many speculators suggested that her chain was in honor of Gotti’s record label, Collective Music Group aka CMG.

As of this writing, her post had received over 274,000 likes with more than 3,200 comments.

Angela Simmons hits the runway for Matte Swim Collection Show at the Versace Mansion #MiamiSwimWeek ✨ pic.twitter.com/Gi9URSmzYl — Fashion Radio (@FashionxRadio) July 17, 2022

5. Simmons Turns the Streets of New York Into Her Own Fashion Runway

The successful socialite decided to visit her hometown and roam the streets of New York in a black cropped graphic tee that read “KISS” across her chest. She also rocked a pair of white jeans that were impressively cut out in the shape of a heart.

A leather jacket, a black handbag and a pair of white boots that matched the shade of her jeans were all layered over Simmons’ outfit. She also decided to switch up her hairstyle and wear long blond bundles with dark roots. Currently, her post has more than 260,000 likes with over 2,500 comments.

6. Simmons Takes Fans’ Breath Away In Purple Bikini Pics

In June, Simmons left her Instagram followers fawning over her body after dropping three photos of herself posing in an itty bitty purple bikini. Her hands could be seen seemingly running through her long jet-black hair in one picture while her eyes were closed.

For the second image, Simmons was seen smizing at the camera while positioned on a railing. The influencer’s third and final image showed her looking away from the camera while she stood.

Her post garnered more than 255,000 likes with over 3,700 comments from fans and other celebrities such as rappers Trina and Latto.

Fans have watched Simmons evolve into a confident woman who embraces her natural curves. Over the past few years, Simmons has been open about her journey to self-love and has received an ample amount of support and praise from followers along the way.