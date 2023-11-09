‘What’s Up with Celebrities and These Secret Medical Scares?’: Kel Mitchell Speaks Out Following His ‘Genuinely Frightening’ Hospital Visit

Fans want to know “what happened” to Kel Mitchell after the actor decided to address his sudden medical scare.

Although the cause of Mitchell’s mysterious episode hasn’t been disclosed, TMZ first reported that the “Game Shakers” star was rushed to a Los Angeles emergency room on Tuesday night for an unknown illness.

Kel Mitchell speaks out following sudden hospitalization. (Pictured: @iamkelmitchell/Instagram)

Shortly after Mitchell’s “genuinely frightening” matter, he chose to ease fans’ minds by updating folks on his health. On Wednesday, Nov. 8, the former Nickelodeon star shared a lengthy post on Instagram, thanking his family and friends for the “prayers” and “positive vibes” he received while in the hospital.

“Grateful for the flood of prayers and positive vibes that surrounded me during a genuinely frightening time,” his message read.

He continued, “The scare was real, but so was the support. With the grace of God and the skill of the medical team, I’m now on the road to recovery at home, embraced by the love of my family. Your kindness has been a lifeline, and I can’t thank you enough. Much love to each of you.”

While Mitchell was vulnerable in his post, he didn’t reveal the cause of his hospitalization.

The 45-year-old received well-wishes from a few fellow actors such as his “Good Burger” co-star Kenan Thompson. The comedian and “Saturday Night Live” castmate sent over three praying hand emojis. A few other notable names include Yvette Nicole Brown, Yolanda Adams and Damon Wayans Jr.

His message was soon obtained and then reposted on The Shade Room’s feed, where fans voiced their relief in knowing that Mitchell was alive and on a journey back to his normal self. One person wrote, “Oh, I’m so glad he’s OK because I wasn’t going to be able to take this one,” followed by another user who penned, “Y’all scared me.”

There were also commenters who wanted to get to the bottom of Mitchell’s abrupt hospitalization. A few of those include, “What’s up with these celebrities and these secret medical scares,” and “What happened Kel ?”

Its odd kel mitchell from good burger is hospitalized — 2Rottiez (@ItsByTheDoor) November 9, 2023

Mitchell has had a jam-packed schedule over the past few months. He’s been on the move nonstop filming shows such as “Celebrity Squares” while also promoting his highly anticipated film “Good Burger 2.” The movie is scheduled to be released on Nov. 22 on Paramount Plus.

The comedian also has been battling claims from his ex-wife, Tyisha Hampton, suggesting that he owes her up to $1.9 million in back child and spousal support. The two were married from 1999 to 2005 and share two adult children together, Allure and Lyric.

Hampton also accused Mitchell of being a “deadbeat father” on several social media platforms. Any further updates on their ongoing child support lawsuit case currently remain unclear, however, it’s clear that Mitchell wants to move on from the reported rumors.

After their marriage ended, the “Dancing with the Stars” contestant found love again in his now-wife Asia Lee. The pair married in 2012 and share two children together, Wisdom and Honor.

Trending Now:

Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments from top news headlines to celebrity news.