‘We’re About to Set It Off’: Kel Mitchell Laughs Off Fans Comparing His ‘Good Burger 2’ Look to Jada Pinkett Smith

Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson finally are filming the long-awaited sequel to their 1997 hit film “Good Burger.”

The duo revealed the exciting news during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in March. But recent footage of the former “Kenan & Kel” stars on set has fans in tears.

On May 23, Mitchell uploaded an Instagram video of himself and Thompson sitting in a car on the set of “Good Burger 2.” The 44-year-old actor can be seen wearing the same blue and white uniform his character Ed wore in the original film. Mitchell’s character is known for wearing a braided bob wig. Many joked that he resembled Jada Pinkett Smith, who wore a similar hairstyle in the 1996 film “Set It Off.”

“They say I look like Jada Pinkett,” said Mitchell in the video after seeing the jokes. “So we’re about to set it off.”

Kel Mitchell (striped shirt) shares a clip from the set of “Good Burger 2” and notes the resemblance between his wig and that of Jada Pinkett Smith (far right) in “Set It Off.” (Photo: @iamkelmitchell/Instagram)

He continued in his caption, “Ed and Dex about to set it off. y’all get ready this is going to be Epic! shoutout to my sis @jadapinkettsmith #Goodburger2.”

Mitchell’s wig looks noticeably similar to that of Pinkett Smith’s character Stony in the classic film about four women who went on a series of bank robberies. He also gave a shoutout to her co-star Queen Latifah, who drove a 1962 Chevrolet Impala lowrider in the film.

“Y’all just got a glimpse of the inside of the Good Burger Mobile! Cleo let me borrow her whip!” he continued, “thx @queenlatifah Can you say exclusive!!!!”

Thompson, who played Dexter, stated how proud he was to finally be working on the sequel, which will be much different than the first film. It follows two high schoolers who work at a burger joint on the verge of closing down.

“We want to make a funny quirky little movie, but everybody’s much much older now. And we’re going to have to get past how different everybody looks, because it’s been 25 years,” he told Today.com. “But then, if we’re able to enjoy the story along with that, hopefully, we’ll have balance.”

The “Saturday Night Live” star also joked that he and Mitchell look the same way now as they did when the first film was shot over 26 years ago.

“Like, me and Kel still look the same, but, I can’t speak for everybody,” he said.

Kel Mitchell saw the tweets pic.twitter.com/qUBHtrTttk — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) May 23, 2023

Fans in his comment section are elated about the sequel, with one quoting one of Mitchell’s signature lines: “welcome to good burger home of the good burger can I take your order?”

Meanwhile, others are in tears after zooming in and noticing the resemblance between both characters.

“They say I look like Jada Pinkett so we fina set it off!! That was funny and fly at the same time!! WE LOVE YALL AND WE ARE SO READY FOR THIS!!!”

“I KNEW you were about to sing, ‘Set it off on the right side’ LOL!!!”

“@iamkelmitchell Not Jada,” added another with several laughing-crying emojis. “I can’t unsee this now. I was thinking more Maxine Shaw (Attorney at Law) @erikaalexanderthegreat but hey.”

“I’m soo happy you guys are finally doing this.”

It’s been over two decades since Mitchell and Thompson made viewers laugh as Ed and Dex. The comedic duo will reunite at their beloved fast-food restaurant with a team of new co-workers. “Good Burger 2” is expected to make its debut on Paramount+ sometime in 2023.