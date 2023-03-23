‘She Will Do Whatever She Can to Get Ahold of My Assets’: Kel Mitchell’s Current Wife Dragged Into Nickelodeon Star’s Messy Divorce Battle

Here we go again: Kel Mitchell‘s current wife, Asia Mitchell, has officially been dragged into the bitter post-divorce battle between her husband and his first wife, Tyisha Hampton.

The Nickelodeon alum has been going back and forth for years in court dealings with a number of acrimonious claims from his ex-wife.

Asia Lee and Kel Mitchell (left) and Tyisha Hampton and daughter Allure (right). (Photos: @therealasialee/Instagram, @alluremariah/Instagram)

Kel and Tyisha were married from 1999 to 2005 and they share two children, Lyric, 23, and Allure, 22.

Tyisha initiated the divorce by filing and she has repeatedly accused her ex-husband of owning her millions in back child and spousal support.

The 44-year-old was even called out on social media by his ex and his daughter, who both painted him as an absentee father who didn’t see his kids for a decade after their split. Back in 2021, Tyisha claimed she went to jail for IRS debt that the entertainer himself acquired, per The Shade Room.

After denying her allegations and providing proof of his efforts to see his children, a judge ruled that Mitchell did not owe Tyisha any money and in return, he asked for the courts to remove liens that were placed on his bank accounts and assets.

“Tyisha will not withdraw the lien or have it expunged. She will do whatever she can to get a hold of my assets, despite having no grounds to do so,” he stated, as reported by RadarOnline this week.

Radar reports Mitchell’s wife has now stepped in with her own motion stating that Tyisha placed liens on accounts where Asia is also listed as the account holder.

Understanding her husband’s frustrations, Asia reportedly told the court the “Kenan & Kel” actor “has done everything he can to work with [Tyisha] through this process.”

“All [Tyisha] has done is drag [Asia] and her family through the mud. This Court has ruled that [Kel] owes [Tyisha] nothing in child support, spousal support, including equalization payment,” she continued.

Mitchell has another daughter Wisdom, 5, and son, Honor, 2, both of whom he shares with Asia.

Asia has remained quiet thus far in the ongoing battle. She often shares adorable footage of their children and family on social media.

“Me? obsessed with you? Yes, Yes I am [two heart emojis] @iamkelmitchell,” she captioned a collage of photo of her and Mitchell last week.

Earlier this month, the family of four attended the Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards and took photos on the normally red carpet.

“Who loves the orange carpet!? Kel loves the orange Carpet,” Mitchell began in a shared Instagram post with Asia.

“Love these family photos Precious Memories And the Kids Fits are [fire emojis] You did an awesome job styling them!” she wrote in Mitchell’s comment section.

Mitchell and Asia got married in 2012.